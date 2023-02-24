AUSTIN — The Texas Teacher Vacancy Task Force called on state lawmakers to not only implement tactics to improve recruitment and retention but allot the necessary funding to ensure the implementation is successful.
The TVTF released a 53-page report on Friday which included eight recommendations targeting compensation, training and working conditions.
“Teachers are the single most important in-school factor in the educational outcomes of students, and we must ensure they feel valued, supported, and able to remain in the classroom, if they so choose,” Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement. “The work of the task force has further illuminated critical issues facing Texas public schools and has provided concrete steps to move forward.”
Compensation
The TVTF found that salaries were the number one deterrent in individuals entering the profession.
To address this, the TVTF recommends raising teacher salaries.
While state lawmakers invested in teacher salaries last legislative session, Texas continues to rank 28th in the nation for average teacher salary.
Lawmakers have already filed bills to address teacher compensation including one filed by state Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, that gives an across-the-board pay raise of $15,000.
The report said in addition to overall pay raises, lawmakers should also focus on strategies to address indirect compensation, recognizing that costs such as healthcare and childcare should also be prioritized as critical areas that impact overall teacher pay.
“To attract teachers to the field and retain current teachers, overall compensation must be the top priority,” the report said.
Training
The report acknowledged that while the state continues to increase the number of teachers even as enrollment declines statewide, about 40% of new hires came from alternative certification programs or were not certified, data shows.
Research has proven that educators without certifications are far less prepared when entering a classroom on day one and are more likely to leave the profession after a short period.
First-year teachers also serve at least half a million Texas students annually, and these students tend to be economically disadvantaged and students of color, data shows.
The TVTF called on lawmakers to prioritize finding ways to improve the pipeline and pre-service preparation of novice teachers. Additionally, the task force is asking lawmakers to help develop leadership opportunities for teachers within their roles and foster the creation of high-quality instructional materials for teachers.
“State leadership must prioritize efforts to recruit, prepare and retain effective educators to ensure all students receive a quality education,” the report said.
Working conditions
Research also shows a connection between working conditions and teacher attrition.
The TVTF called on lawmakers to set up support systems such as conducting teacher time studies and providing technical assistance to redesign master schedules so that teacher workload is less burdensome.
“Strong student outcomes and a qualified future Texas workforce are not possible without effective teachers,” the report said. “The Texas legislature, the TEA, and school systems should prioritize enacting and fully funding these recommendations to ensure that every Texas school is staffed with effective, supportive, and committed teachers.”
The task force
Gov. Greg Abbott launched the TVTF last March, as the state continues to fight educator recruitment and retention issues.
It was initially met with criticism, as the then 28-member task force only had two classroom teachers, but it was later expanded to include 52 members, half of which were classroom teachers.
The primary purpose of the task force was to understand the challenges school systems are facing related to teacher vacancies and developing recommendations for regulatory or other policy changes for the TEA and the legislature.
Abbott said he believes the recommendations made by the task force will help ensure that best practices and resources are available for teacher recruitment and retention.
"Educating Texas students is crucial for the continued success of our great state, and teachers play a pivotal role in that success," Abbott said. “Working with the Texas legislature, we will develop and implement strategies that attract, retain, and support highly qualified educators to provide students across the state with even greater opportunities to learn and grow."
The Association of Texas Professional Educators said it continues to review the report, but is most interested in the recommended strategies that will increase respect for educators’ professionalism and autonomy.
“Between the strains of the pandemic, school safety issues, and the demoralizing effects of politicalizing public education, Texas teachers need the Legislature’s support more than ever before,” ATPE Executive Director Shannon Holmes said.
Bob Popinski, senior director of policy for Raise Your Hand Texas, applauded the efforts of the task force.
“While there are a lot of details to be worked out, this is a good first step to make sure Texas leads the way in how we recruit, train, and retain our teachers,” Popinski said. “Schools across our state have both a short-term and long-term need to get this right this legislative session.”
