AUSTIN — The Texas Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday on the power of the governor to ban mask mandates at the local level.
In three consolidated cases, attorneys on behalf of local officials argued that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, in issuing an executive order to bar local mask mandates, overstepped the authority granted to the governor under the Texas Disaster Act.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Abbott issued an order that prohibited local entities including cities, counties and health agencies from issuing mask mandates, citing his authority under the Disaster Act.
The order stated that it would supersede any conflicting local requirements and suspend any statutes on which local officials might rely to issue contradictory orders.
Douglas Alexander, an attorney on behalf of one of the local entities, argued that the act did not grant Abbott full, overreaching authority.
“Just as the governor was delegated authority (under the Disaster Act), so were local governments,” he said, adding that while the Disaster Act grants broad authority to a governor, it would be impractical for the governor to make decisions for every level of government.
The Texas Disaster Act empowers the governor to declare a state of disaster and to issue responsive executive orders that have the force and effect of law. It does not diminish the authority of local governments and entities.
“We don't have the governor taking all the shots on the basketball court. He's passing off the ball for many of these things to county judges to shoot baskets as well,” Alexander said. “It's not a limiting provision, that's what's critical to understand.”
Lanora Pettit, Texas' principal deputy solicitor general, argued that under a statewide public health emergency, the state health department supersedes local health authorities.
Because a governor is granted authority over all state agencies during a disaster, the governor therefore has the authority to direct the state health department to prevent mandates down to the local level, Pettit said.
She added that the Disaster Act designates the governor because that individual is the chief officer of the state and also because in times of crisis, it is best to have a single leader rather than multiple.
“Again, the people of Texas have to know what they can and can't do during a disaster, and that is why the governor has control,” Pettit said.
Abbott named banning all mandates associated with COVID-19 including mask and vaccine mandates an emergency item this legislative session, even though he enacted statewide mask mandates for a year after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in Texas.
This distinction allows lawmakers to act more quickly on passing bills associated with the priority.
“We must prohibit any government from imposing COVID mask mandates, COVID vaccine mandates, and from closing any business or school because of COVID,” Abbott said. “People have been coming to Texas in search of liberty for almost 200 years. We must protect that liberty.”
