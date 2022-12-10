AUSTIN — Texas saw an improvement in its pediatric uninsured rate in recent years but still ranks last in the country, according to a report released Wednesday by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.
The report offered insight into child uninsured rates across the 50 states and Washington, D.C. It found that Texas saw the largest gain with 65,000 more children insured from 2019 to 2021, improving its uninsured rate from 12.7% to 11.8%, respectively.
Even so, the state continues to have the highest rate of uninsured children, as compared to the national average of 5.4%.
It also has the largest number of uninsured children in the country by far – 930,000. Florida, which ranked 50th on the list, has 332,000 uninsured children.
“Texas is not only the worst, but by a long shot. There’s a big gap,” said Anne Dunkelberg, senior fellow at Every Texan, a nonprofit policy institute. “We need all hands on deck to make sure Texas kids can see the doctor, get their medications or go to their mental health appointments.”
CAUSE IN RISE
Georgetown University Center for Children and Families has been conducting the study every year for about a decade.
Each year, it has seen the number of uninsured children decline nationwide, with the exception of the years 2016-19.
Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University research center and lead author of the report, said that while former President Trump was in office, the number of uninsured children reversed its trend and began to rise.
In 2016, the country reached a historic low with an uninsured rate of 4.7%. In 2019, that number jumped to 5.7%, adding nearly 1 million uninsured kids to the national count over that time period, the report said.
Alker said efforts by Trump and Congress to end the Affordable Care Act, delayed extensions to Medicaid and CHIP coverage and the cutting of funding to outreach and education for Medicaid and CHIP enrollment all likely played a role in the rise in rates.
“The improvement in the child uninsured rate has been a bright spot during the dark days of the pandemic,” Alker said. “This is welcome news for America’s children, but it may be short-lived as millions of eligible children will likely fall through the cracks and become uninsured in states that are inattentive when the federal continuous coverage protection expires.”
PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY SUNSET
While the gap is large and needs to be addressed, stakeholders said they are particularly concerned for Texas as the potential end to the nationwide public health emergency nears.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government issued a public health emergency for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, allowing individuals to automatically keep their Medicaid coverage. That policy is likely to end next year with a projected sunset date of April.
Dunkelberg said she is concerned that Texas will not be adequately resourced to handle the influx of renewals, potentially leaving thousands of Texans in coverage gaps.
“Kids make up three-quarters of Texas Medicaid and CHIP. How Texas leaders handle the ‘unwinding’ of continuous coverage will overwhelmingly affect kids. If we mismanage this, we’ll see thousands of eligible kids kicked off their health insurance,” Dunkelberg said.
Texas is also one of 11 states that has not adopted Medicaid expansion. The expansion offers Medicaid coverage to nearly all adults with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level – or about $17,774 for an individual in 2021 – and provides states with an enhanced federal matching rate for their expansion populations.
Dunkelberg said research has shown that when parents have health insurance, their child is significantly more likely to be covered.
By expanding Medicaid, Texas could capture a meaningful portion of Texans who remain uninsured, she said.
She added that she is hopeful there is enough momentum ahead of the next legislative session for Texas lawmakers to prioritize Medicaid enhancements and streamline the enrollment process for eligible children.
Particularly, Every Texan is pushing for lawmakers to break down administrative barriers that make enrolling and re-enrolling cumbersome and to modernize the state’s enrollment systems in order to minimize the risk of eligible children losing coverage.
