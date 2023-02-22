AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott requested a federal disaster declaration after an ice storm caused severe damage in 23 Texas counties, including Hunt County, in late January.
If granted, jurisdictions in the designated counties would be eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance program, including grant funding for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and contents, public utilities, parks, recreational and other sites, a news release said.
Approval of the request would also authorize additional FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program resources statewide.
The disaster declaration includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Delta, Denton, Falls, Hays, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kendall, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Milam, Red River, Robertson, Shelby, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties.
The storm inundated much of north, west and central Texas with ice and sleet for a couple of days, but it was frozen trees collapsing on power lines that caused power outages to linger for more than a week in some places.
Earlier this week, Abbott expanded the state’s disaster declaration to include 17 additional counties.
Thus far, local jurisdictions have reported more than $63 million in public infrastructure damage estimates, including disaster response costs and debris management, officials said.
“The severe winter storm that swept across our state caused damage of such severity and magnitude that I am requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration,” Abbott said in a statement. “This critical federal assistance will allow Texas communities to rebuild and recover by providing necessary financial resources for emergency response, debris removal, and infrastructure damages.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.