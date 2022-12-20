AUSTIN — About 2.7% of Texas’ mail-in ballots were rejected during the November general election, down from 12.4% during the March primaries, according to state data.
The March primaries were the first statewide election under a new set of laws that required those who cast a ballot by mail to include their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Whichever number is placed on the ballot must also match with local election databases. If the information does not match, a ballot is rejected, and it becomes incumbent on the local elections office and the voter to cure the ballot prior to Election Day.
Voting advocates argued that the new law would disenfranchise voters, and more than 24,000 ballots were rejected during the March primaries statewide.
Sam Taylor, assistant secretary of state (SOS) for communications, said the SOS contributes the decrease within a single election cycle to several factors, including the SOS office’s bilingual voter education campaign, updated mail-in ballot carrier design, and inserts for mail-in ballot kits that counties used to remind voters not to forget to provide an ID number on their carrier envelope before sending the ballot back in the mail.
This year was also the first year that the SOS had a statewide mail ballot tracker allowing the office to collect complete data on mail-in ballot acceptance and rejection numbers, Taylor said.
Previously, the federal Election Assistance Commission’s Election Administration and Voting Survey collected similar data. It found that the Texas 2018 midterm mail-in ballot rejection rate was 1.76% with 9,377 mail-in ballots rejected. The 2014 midterm mail-in ballot rejection rate was 1.5% with 5,113 ballots rejected and the 2010 midterm mail-in ballot rejection rate was 1.6% with 3,086 mail-in ballots rejected, per EAVS data.
The total number of November 2022 rejected ballots was 9,348, indicating that the overall number of rejected mail-in ballots have decreased since the last midterm election, Taylor said.
In Hunt County, mail-in ballots that were accepted totaled 1,164, and 28 were rejected for a rejection rate of 2.35%. Harris County, the state’s most populous county, reported a November 2022 mail-in ballot rejection rate of 4.47% with 2,791 ballots rejected.
