Texas receives 14,780 doses of monkeypox vaccine

AUSTIN — The Texas Department of State Health Services has received 14,780 doses of JYNNEOS, a monkeypox vaccine, state health officials said Monday.
Of those received, 5,120 doses were immediately sent to Dallas County Health and Human Services, where the greatest number of confirmed cases has been reported in Texas, data shows.
“The JYNNEOS vaccine remains in limited supply, and additional vaccines are not expected to be available until late August or early September, so public health will continue to prioritize people at the highest risk for monkeypox,” state health officials said. “Vaccinating people who have been exposed to the virus will help protect them and keep them from spreading the disease to others.”
The World Health Organization declared monkeypox - a virus clinically similar to smallpox - a global health emergency on Saturday. The virus can now be found in at least 68 countries that have not historically reported monkeypox, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The United States, Spain, Germany, France and the United Kingdom currently have the largest breakouts, data shows.
Monkeypox is a serious illness that can be painful and require hospitalization. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. Once infected, a rash develops usually starting on the face and spreading to other body parts, and is easily spread by direct contact with infectious lesions, scabs or body fluids, state health officials said.
In Texas, state health officials have largely connected the spread of the illness between men who who have sex with men, though there have been cases outside that population.
The first Texas case was reported in Dallas County on June 7. As of Monday, there were 183 reported cases in Texas, predominantly in the Dallas/North Texas area, the Houston area and the Central Texas area. Of the confirmed cases, 180 were men mostly between the ages of 18-49. Last week, Texas reported 110 confirmed cases.
Health officials said a vaccine dose can prevent the disease from occurring if given soon after a person is exposed, ideally within four days. Within 14 days of exposure, the vaccine may reduce the symptoms but may not prevent the disease entirely. While painful, monkeypox is rarely life threatening, state health officials said.
