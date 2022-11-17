AUSTIN — Texas lawmakers are questioning the financial sustainability of the state’s migrant busing program that has swelled to cost more than $26 million.
The program was launched in April under the direction of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Through the program, migrants who have illegally entered the country and who have been cleared by border patrol to roam are taken by bus to other parts of the country.
During a Senate Committee on Border Security meeting on Tuesday, Texas Division of Emergency Management chief Nim Kidd told lawmakers that the busing program has sent roughly 13,000 migrants elsewhere on 301 buses. This amounts to about $2,000 per migrant.
Kidd said the total includes the cost of the bus, security on the bus and any other resources. It does not include the cost of inspection that the Division of Emergency Management completes on every bus before departure.
State Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, questioned why it was so expensive, adding that a one-way airplane ticket would be far less costly to the state, particularly as the goal is to move migrants out of the state.
“We’re spending four times as much to do this,” Hall said. “It seems like that's an awful lot of money that we don't need to be spending.”
Kidd said busing keeps units of people together. Because buses either leave from Del Rio or Eagle Pass, the nearest airport is San Antonio. Then, there may need to be a connecting flight to get migrants to their final city.
Kidd said adding different modes of transportation could lead to less control in getting migrants to the final destination.
He added that lawmakers would need to discuss potential airplane use with state leadership.
“The bus program was designed to pick them up at the border and get them out of Texas,” Kidd said.
While the conversation was going on in the Texas Capitol, Abbott announced that the state has added a fourth location to its busing program: Philadelphia.
The program now sends migrants to Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia.
Leaders of those Democratic-run cities have accused Abbott of busing migrants elsewhere for political gain, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams previously called the program “inhumane.” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said it was "truly disgusting" that Abbott continues to use the program to "shamelessly push his warped political agenda."
The busing program is one part of the overall state military initiative on the Texas-Mexico border known as Operation Lone Star.
The initiative, which launched in March 2021, aims to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking into Texas by placing a massive state military presence on the southern border.
Since its launch, Texas taxpayers have forked over more than $4 billion for it. State officials said this was made possible through a combination of state and federal funding provided through the coronavirus pandemic package.
COVID-19 money will not be available to lawmakers as they hash out a new budget during the legislative session set to begin in January.
Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Suelzer, leader of the Texas Military Department, did not offer an amount he believed the operation would need for the next biennium but noted past expenses.
Operation Lone Star expenditures were $1.24 billion for the 2022 fiscal year. Since the start of fiscal year 2023 on Oct 1, the initiative has cost about $429.8 million to date, Suelzer said.
The last infusion of money for the operation was $359 million, which is supposed to get it through December, he added.
Suelzer said the operational focus now is turned more toward the contracting of fence construction and the expansion of boat operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.