Texas man executed for killing real estate agent

HUNTSVILLE — Texas executed Kosoul Chanthakoummane without incident Wednesday, despite calls for a stay due to the use of questionable evidence during the inmate’s trial. It was the state’s second execution this year.
Chanthakoummane, 41, was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m. after being executed by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit. He was injected with a single dose of Pentobarbital.
Chanthakoummane was convicted in the stabbing death of McKinney real estate agent Sarah Walker in 2006. The victim was found in a model home of a McKinney subdivision where she had been stabbed 33 times. She also had a bite mark on her neck and her watch and ring were missing, according to federal court documents.
Prosecutors said Chanthakoummane killed Walker while attempting to commit robbery. Chanthakoummane maintained his innocence.
During the initial trial, forensic specialists used bite mark evidence to tie Chanthakoummane to the murder, a method that is now deemed unreliable and can no longer be used in Texas criminal prosecutions.
Chanthakoummane’s guilty conviction also relied on two eyewitnesses who underwent hypnosis sessions before helping police develop a sketch. That practice, often used by the Texas Rangers, was suspended in 2021 for lack of validity.
Chanthakoummane’s family and advocates had hoped the use of what they called “junk science” would have afforded him a new trial, even as Chanthakoummane’s DNA was found under the fingernails of the victim.
In his final statement, Chanthakoummane said: “To Mrs. Walker’s family, I pray that my death will bring them peace,” but he stopped short of apologizing for the murder.
During the execution, Chanthakoummane’s final words were directed to his mother, Phongsamout Thongpho, who was the only inmate witness to be present.
He stated, “I love you, mom.” To which she replied, “I love you,” and waved back.
As Chanthakoummane was executed, she maintained her composure, crying quietly only to herself.
There were no victim witnesses present.
A spiritual advisor — Gerald Sharrock, of Buddhist faith — was present during the execution, where he laid hands on the inmate’s chest.
Chanthakoummane’s execution was previously canceled last November after he made religious freedom claims that paralleled those of fellow Texas death row inmate John Henry Ramirez.
At the time, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice issued a policy that allowed a religious leader to be present in the death chamber but did not allow them to touch and pray during the execution.
Ramirez claimed that this was a violation of his religious rights and brought the complaint before the U.S. Supreme Court. Justices ruled in March that TDCJ had violated the inmate’s religious freedom and must allow a religious leader to place their hands on the inmate.
This is the second execution in which an inmate’s spiritual advisor has been allowed to touch and pray during the execution, however this was the first time a spiritual advisor was allowed to touch the inmate on his chest since the recent ruling.
Following the pronouncement of death, Sharrock returned to Chanthakoummane’s side, laying hands on the inmate and closing his eyes.
The TDCJ has three other executions scheduled for this year
