AUSTIN — Title 42 remains in place for now, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling Tuesday, and Texas Republican leaders celebrated the decision.
The country’s highest court ruled that the pandemic-era rule that allows the country to deport migrants who illegally come into the country due to public health concerns can remain in place as the case moves through the court system.
SCOTUS also agreed to hear oral arguments in February on whether the coalition of 19 Republican-led states — including Texas — can challenge the ruling from a lower court that directed the Biden Administration to lift the order.
Texas’ highest ranking leaders, all Republicans, praised the decision.
“I’m glad the Supreme Court has decided to rule on this case and help end the ambiguity left by this Administration’s extremely weak immigration policies and its unwillingness to defend policies that are necessary for preventing the crisis from getting even worse,” said U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in a statement.
In March 2021, the state launched Operation Lone Star, the state military mission to prevent undocumented immigrants and illegal drugs from entering the state. So far, the state has spent more than $4 billion on the operation.
When news broke in early December of thousands of undocumented immigrants coming across the border every day, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas National Guard to install razor wire along the Texas-Mexico border in El Paso. He also directed more than 400 personnel to El Paso.
Abbott said he is willing to continue to spend whatever is necessary, blaming much of the rise in immigration on President Joe Biden.
“It’s long past time for Biden to secure the border,” Abbott said. “Texas won’t wait for him to act.”
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the ruling “a huge victory” in a Tweet.
“SCOTUS handed Texas and the USA a huge victory by allowing Title 42 to remain in place after Biden illegally tried to terminate this critical policy,” he said. “I will continue to fight at every turn and do everything in my power to help secure our border and keep Texans safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.