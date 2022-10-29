AUSTIN — Texas will dedicate an additional $874.5 million to support public safety and recovery initiatives, such as border security and school safety, during the current biennium, state leaders announced Thursday.
In a letter sent Wednesday, the Legislative Budget Board said that due to an insufficiency of funds, it was making an emergency request for a transfer of money in order to further support school safety, public health and border operations.
“Though the Legislature will soon meet, funds are necessary today to continue critical public safety initiatives, support public schools in further protecting schoolchildren, and ensure that incurred public health expenses are paid during the current biennium,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a budget execution order.
The money will be transferred to state agencies and programs for the designated initiatives, officials said.
$400 million to assist school districts in replacing or upgrading doors, windows, fencing, communications, and other safety measures;
$15 million to assist in the construction of a new elementary school in Uvalde;
$339 million to the Texas Military Department for the deployment of the National Guard to the border;
$20.6 million to support other state agencies under Operation Lone Star to continue responding to the border crisis; and
$100 million to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for COVID-19 response expenses.
State officials said the legislature will consider school safety issues, including additional school safety funding, during the next legislative session.
Additionally, the Texas Department of Public Safety will continue to perform duties under Operation Lone Star using other agency funds to cover associated costs and will present any supplemental appropriations needed to the legislature to consider during the next legislative session, they said.
Texas leaders have already dedicated millions and even billions of dollars to these efforts.
Operation Lone Star, the state military mission along the Texas-Mexico that launched in March 2021, has cost the state more than $4 billion. In May, state leaders approved the transfer of an additional $495.3 million toward the operation. Of that additional funding, $465.3 million was earmarked for the deployment of the national guard and $30 million went to support other state agencies involved in the operation.
In June, the same leaders also approved a $105.5 million boost for school mental health and safety initiatives following the Uvalde tragedy where a gunman opened fire in two fourth-grade classrooms at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. This allotment included $50 million for the purchasing of bulletproof shields to be placed in every school.
“Securing the safety of our children and our southern border are issues of paramount importance,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement. “This action ensures that Texas is in a strong position to confront these issues head-on during the upcoming legislative session.”
