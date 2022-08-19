Texas leaders, Abbott support repeal of sales tax on feminine hygiene products

AUSTIN — Texas offers sale tax exemptions for supplies deemed necessary for life, such as most food and health-related items. Feminine hygiene products are excluded from that list.
But Texas leaders may finally be on board to change that.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Comptroller Glenn Hegar joined state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, on Thursday in supporting the exemption of feminine hygiene products such as tampons and pads from state and local sales tax. If successful, Texas would become the 25th state to make this change.
“Every woman knows that these products are not optional. They are essential to our health and well-being and should be tax-exempt,” Huffman said, adding that she plans to make it a top priority during the next legislative session.
People who menstruate pay thousands of dollars over their lifetime on feminine hygiene products as well as other costs associated with a period such as clothing, laundry and pain medication. Those costs are then compounded through sales tax; in Texas, individuals are charged an additional 8.25 cents on the dollar.
With the average cost for a 36-count box of tampons at $7, the added sales tax brings the total to approximately $7.58 — 33 cents higher than the state’s hourly minimum wage.
Hegar called taxing these products “archaic.”
“Our economy and state revenues are strong, and Texans are grappling with inflation and challenging price increases on everyday goods,” Hegar said in a statement. “These circumstances provide a tremendous opportunity to rectify this issue and exempt these products that represent a critical need for Texas women.”
The comptroller’s office estimates that sales tax on feminine hygiene products would generate about $28.6 million annually during the next biennium. Hegar released his latest revenue estimate for the current biennium in mid-July, projecting an ending balance of $27 billion.
“Texas can absorb this lost revenue easily, but for countless Texas women, this will mean significant savings in their personal budgets over time,” Hegar said. “This is a small amount of money relative to the overall revenue outlook for Texas.”
Any legislation to create this exemption must still clear several hurdles in the Texas Legislature before heading to Abbott for his consideration. Abbott’s press secretary, Renae Eze, said the governor “fully supports” exempting feminine hygiene products from state and local sales tax.
“These are essential products for women’s health and quality of life, and the governor looks forward to working with the Legislature in the next session to remove this tax burden on Texas women,” Eze said.
Texas state Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, has been pushing for such legislation for three sessions. During the 2021 legislative session, the bill made it out of committee but was not voted on by the House.
She said in a tweet Thursday that she is “grateful to have worked (with) so many Texans to repeal this discriminatory tax.”
“I have legislation ready to go & will file in Nov.,” Howard tweeted. “I look forward to working with Chairwoman (Huffman) to finally get this bill passed.”
