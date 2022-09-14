Texas lawmakers to consider tying community college funding to student outcomes

AUSTIN — The Texas Commission on Community College Finance issued a batch of recommendations to state lawmakers Monday that, if accepted, would change the financial system of community colleges across the state.
Among the many recommendations, the commission proposed a shift in the colleges’ financial structure that would take it from an inputs-based allocation model to an outcomes-based formula.
Community colleges are predominantly funded through levied local property taxes and student tuition and fees, but about 25% of their operational funding comes from the state.
The Legislature allocates a set amount of money for public community colleges every two years. Of that, each college receives a base of around $1.3 million, with remaining funding distributed based on outcome factors. The process generally leaves schools competing for a finite amount of money.
The new recommended formula would place greater emphasis on student outcomes and provide funding based on that data.
The commission said that although stable, the current state funding formula does not account for other factors, such as noncredit programs that help meet workforce demands or the rising costs of educational opportunities.
Commissioners said the new model would address that by distributing state funding on a variety of measurable outcomes, such as credentials awarded in high-demand fields or the number of students who transfer to four-year universities.
Incentives could also be added for the degree completion or transfer of students who are economically or educationally disadvantaged, or tied to students’ academic progress, the commission said.
The commission also recommended lawmakers set a threshold for funding so that if a school is unable to reach a certain amount through taxes and tuition, state resources would fill the gap. Commissioners said this is particularly important for rural communities that have a smaller tax base and often struggle with plugging financial holes.
Pamela Anglin, president of Paris Junior College, said the approach would benefit community colleges of all sizes across the state, including hers, which has a population of about 6,100 students.
“As you know, colleges like mine are facing some unique challenges: low property values, high variants and volatility in these values, declining or dispersed populations, lack of capital to jumpstart needed investments in workforce education capacity and insufficient resources to address a variety of operational needs,” Anglin said. “The establishment of a foundational guaranteed yield would help to address the challenges of small and rural-facing colleges.”
Other recommendations include an increase to Texas Educational Opportunity Grants funding, meant to help students with financial need, and the restructuring of that program to provide greater flexibility for nontraditional students, the commission said. Lawmakers were also asked to consider new targeted financial aid for economically disadvantaged, dual-credit students and the expansion of partnerships among colleges and private employers for paid work-based learning opportunities.
Brent Wallace, chancellor of North Central Texas College, provided testimony before lawmakers on behalf of 48 members of the Texas Association of Community Colleges.
Wallace told state leaders that he was encouraged by the proposed funding changes, but urged them to go a step further by including an additional outcome metric that would recognize the importance of dual credit tied to career pathways.
“We welcome that funding structure that has the potential to lift all of our community colleges across the state rather than have colleges compete against each other for … some of that state funding,” Wallace said. “We're also very encouraged that the draft recommendation acknowledges the critical need for new state funding for community college formulas expanding capacity and student financial aid.”
The commission said it believes the recommendations “will expand Texans’ access to two-year colleges and create far greater opportunities for students to earn credentials of value that prepare them for well-paying, high-demand jobs in our changing economy.”
“Ultimately, every additional dollar Texas invests in our community colleges can translate into greater opportunities across the state and a higher-performing state workforce who will draw new investment and jobs,” commissioners said.
A final report on the state’s community college finance system is due to the Legislature in November.
