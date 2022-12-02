AUSTIN — Texas lawmakers have about $131 billion to spend during the next legislative session, the Texas Legislative Budget Board determined Wednesday. That’s an increase of about $12.5 billion more than what lawmakers had going into the last legislative session, state officials said.
“I want all the members to understand this great opportunity that they have in the House and the Senate to craft the future of Texas, because, number one, we have to leave a solid reserve,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said during a press conference following the meeting.
The LBB is made up of 10 state house and senate members including Patrick and Speaker of the House Dade Phelan. It develops budget and policy recommendations for legislative appropriations, completes fiscal analyses for proposed legislation, and conducts evaluations and reviews to improve the efficiency and performance of state and local operations, per its website. It is also responsible for approving the estimated growth rates lawmakers will use when projecting how much it has to spend during the legislative session.
For the 2023-25 biennium, the board approved the presented Texas economy estimated rate of growth of 12.3% over the biennium, or about 6.17% each year. The estimated personal income growth rate and estimated population times inflation, or P&I rate, was also adopted at 12.3% over the biennium.
Jerry McGinty, executive director of the LBB, said the board calculates Texas’ 2022-23 fiscal year biennium spending financed with state tax revenue not dedicated by the Constitution to be $101.58 billion, and the consolidated general revenue is estimated to be $121 billion.
For FY 2024-25, the estimated amount of appropriations that can be made from state tax revenue not indicated by the Constitution is $114.2 billion, and the consolidated generated revenue is $135.9 billion.
McGinty added that the dollar figures projected during the hearing may change due to supplemental appropriations as well as updated revenue figures from the Comptroller that can result in changes in spending levels and methods of finance.
While Texas is predicted to have a surplus of about $27 billion at the end of the current fiscal year, bringing the estimated total budget to about $149 billion, Patrick said the cap forces the state to place the excess funding into its rainy day fund for a more stable financial future.
“We don't spend all the money,” Patrick said. “We need to put a healthy reserve in our checking account in addition to the rainy day fund.”
The Texas 88th Legislative Session will begin Jan. 10.
