AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott launched a new statewide task force Thursday in response to street takeovers.
“We must send a clear message that these reckless, coordinated criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas,” Abbott said in a statement. “This statewide task force will work closely with local officials and law enforcement to investigate, prosecute, and prevent these dangerous street takeovers. Working together, we can ensure Texans in communities large and small remain safe.”
In Austin over the weekend, at least four street takeovers took place.
At a major inner-city intersection, vehicles were spinning in circles while crowds ran at police officers and launched fireworks at police cars.
At least one Austin Police Department officer was injured and several APD and Travis County patrol vehicles were damaged.
In Houston, its police force is cracking down on dangerous street racing, which they say has become common in the area.
The new task force will include members of the Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Highway Patrol, the Aviation Operations Division and the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, a news release said.
The task force will work in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies statewide and focus on state-level investigations that target the organized crime aspect of the street takeovers with the goal of making arrests and seizing assets, including vehicles and weapons, officials said.
In many cases, the felony charges associated with these crimes could result in prison time for the criminals responsible, they added.
“These street takeovers put the lives of Texans and Texas law enforcement officers at risk,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a statement. “We are seeing fireworks fired at officers in crowds, lasers pointed at aircraft, drivers driving upwards of 130 miles per hour with no lights on in the dark of night — all of it is reckless, and it needs to be stopped.”
