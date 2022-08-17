Texas launches school safety grant programs

AUSTIN — The Governor’s Public Safety Office launched two grant programs Wednesday geared toward offering financial aid in new school safety initiatives.
The office is now accepting applications for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, or ALERRT, travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program for fiscal year 2023, a news release said. These programs are part of the state efforts to secure Texas schools following the Uvalde tragedy.
“These new funds will give law enforcement officers expanded access to training for active shooter scenarios, as well as critical protective equipment,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.
Both funding sources come as a response to the Uvalde shooting where an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people in an elementary school in late May. Law enforcement response was heavily criticized after several reports found that officers — nearly 400 of them — waited 77 minutes before engaging with shooter even as at least some new victims remained alive inside.
Weeks after the tragedy, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo defended his actions, or lack thereof, claiming that he was awaiting ballistic shields before approaching the classroom doors. Video evidence showed that while shields arrived minutes after the attack began, officers did not reengage for more than an hour.
Top state law enforcement officials including Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw called the whole incident an “abject failure,” reiterating that all law enforcement officers are trained to engage with a shooter immediately, even if it means risking their own lives.
In response to the failures that occurred in Uvalde, state officials transferred $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives. This included $3 million for local law enforcement agencies to offset travel expenditures for ALERRT training and $50 million for bullet-resistant shields.
ALERRT is a training program designed to equip first responders with effective strategies in active attack events.
Applications for ALERRT travel assistance are open to independent school districts, institutions of higher education, units of local government, and other educational institutions that operate law enforcement agencies employing peace officers, the release said.
Entities must be registered for an ALERRT course prior to submitting an application for travel assistance. The final date to submit and certify an application is Aug. 31, it said.
Applications for grant funding to equip peace officers with bullet-resistant shields may be submitted by independent school districts, units of local government, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other educational institutions that operate law enforcement agencies employing peace officers. The final date to submit and certify an application for priority consideration is Sept. 16, the release said.
All peace officers provided with a grant-funded ballistic shield must have either attended 16 hours of ALERRT training within the past 24 months or committed to attend within the next 24 months, it said.
“The State of Texas is working to ensure our law enforcement partners across the state are able to protect our children, teachers, and schools as the new school year begins," Abbott said. “I encourage all eligible law enforcement agencies and local government entities to apply for this additional funding as we work together to keep all Texans safe.”
