Texas launches school safety grant programs

Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.