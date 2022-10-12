By Ali Lihan
CNHI Statehouse reporterr
AUSTIN — Texas Republicans are betting their investments in South Texas — a predominantly Hispanic part of the state — will help them secure elected offices. But that power will only come if the targeted audience turns out to vote, experts say.
According to population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau released in September, Hispanic Texans may be the state’s largest demographic, surpassing the non-Hispanic white population for the first time.
Hispanics now make up 40.2% of the state’s population while non-Hispanic whites account for 39.4%, according to 2021 figures. The estimates are not considered official, but they highlight what has been predicted for some time: Latinos becoming a driving force in elections if they can be convinced to turnout.
Historically, a few assumptions have been made about the Texas Latino voting block and particularly those living on the border. First, that they are mostly Democrats, and second, they hardly turnout to vote.
Daron Shaw, a political science professor at the University of Texas at Austin, said the first is mostly true when looking at straight data — Texas Latinos do skew Democratic. However, he said the Latino allegiance to the Democratic Party is not nearly as strong or embedded into their identity as with Democrats and the Black community.
Because of this, Shaw said Texas Latinos can be easily siphoned off, and the Texas Republican Party has moved to take advantage of it.
In early January, Gov. Greg Abbott announced his run for a third term as governor at the Hispanic Leadership Summit in the border city of McAllen, stating that “the Hispanic community is moving right.”
“Together we will solidify Republican victories in South Texas,” he added.
Texas Republicans were also elated when Republican candidate Mayra Flores won her special congressional election in June, becoming the first Mexican-born woman to serve in Congress and one of the few Republicans representing the Rio Grande Valley. She won with nearly 51% of the vote, elected to complete a term vacated by former U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela in March. She is up for re-election again in November.
The win was so uplifting for Texas Republicans that in September, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, predicted that South Texas “is turning red this November.” There are three contested congressional races in the Rio Grande Valley this upcoming election.
Jason Villalba, chairman and CEO of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, said that while change is happening in the valley, it is not indicative of the rest of Texas Latinos or the power of the Republican Party on the Hispanic voters. In fact, South Texas Latinos only make up a small portion of those in Texas.
Additionally, Texas Latinos do not vote based “on the color of the jersey,” instead opting for economic issues rather than political allegiance. Because of this, they could easily revert back.
“I don’t think the Rio Grande Valley is indicative of the rest of the state when it comes to the political inclinations of Latinos,” Villalba said, adding that it just happens that the Republican platform at the moment is tailored to what South Texas Latinos want to hear.
TAILORED MESSAGING
For decades, the Latino vote has been largely ignored by politicians who believed their vote was predetermined blue.
That changed in 2020, when former president Donald Trump managed to flip Zapata County, a Democratic stronghold for a hundred years. Other surrounding counties also saw a tilt toward Republican voters.
Villalba said messaging is a key factor in these changes, as the families in the Valley don’t care so much for cultural trends but rather a strong economy, good jobs and a good education.
“Most Latinos especially are looking at the issues that are going to be impactful to their family and yes, gun security or gun control and abortion are things that they think about, but what they really care about is, is papa going to have a good high-paying job? Are mi hijos going to get to go to a good school where she or he can get an education that leads them to college and a better life?”
Because of this, Villalba warned that the Republican Party’s push of Trumpist ideals won’t garner them many votes.
“I know that in 2016 and 2020, we saw an increase and a shift and the Rio Grande Valley and that it galvanized Republicans to continue to pour money and resources and block walkers and into Hispanic areas around Texas and I think it’s a good thing, but I’m not sure that it’s going to have the direct impact that they think, particularly if they center their message on Trumpism and populism,” Villalba said. “Latinos aren’t moved by that kind of politics.”
Because of this, the Texas Republican Party continues to tout the strong Texas economy and push for oil and gas jobs while pinning inflation and rising gas prices on President Joe Biden and the Democrats..
According to research done by NALEO Educational Fund, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that facilitates full Latino participation in the American political process, inflation and the rising cost of living are top issues for Latinos nationally.
To combat this, Texas Democrats are focusing on reproductive rights, education funding and school safety.
The NALEO Educational Fund also found that reproductive rights, which once barely made the list of important issues, jumped up to one of the top issues for Latinos nationwide. Texas Democrats are banking on the fact that young Latinas, angered by the U.S. Supreme Court decision that found there is no constitutional right to an abortion, will turnout to vote in their favor, often making it the subject of their campaign ads and speech.
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat, said he is “confident” that Texas Latinos will help win the protection to the right to abortion again through electing him.
O’Rourke courts the Hispanic community by addressing their questions in Spanish, and giving interviews to the media in Spanish.
Both he and Abbott also have been frequent visitors to the Rio Grande Valley.
O’Rourke also continues to hound Abbott for not doing more to curb gun violence in schools and pushes his plans to increase education funding. He is also currently on a college campus tour, hoping to turnout the young vote.
According to a recent report by Pew Research, young Latino registered voters are more likely than older Latino registered voters to say they would vote for the Democratic candidate.
“We’re projecting Generation Z to represent about 8% of the voters this year,” O’Rourke said on the campaign trail. “If they voted in proportion to their share of the adult population, it’d be close to double that.”
WAKING THE SLEEPING GIANT
It is also true that historically, few Texas Latinos turnout.
Dorian Caal, of NALEO, said he believes that is the case because Texas Latinos are usually ignored, with politicians often taking their vote for granted or dismissing them all together. This has translated to the belief that Latinos are not caring, but Caal said that is not the case at all.
“All the research that we’ve seen, and certainly from our poll, we’ve seen that Latinos are very engaged,” Caal said. “They are interested, they’re listening, they’re paying attention, they’re watching the news; you just have to invest the time and the energy to really engage a community that is engaged. They just need that meaningful engagement on the issues that really matter. We know what the issues are, so it’s a clear opportunity for any party.”
Villalba agreed, adding that he believes the influx of resources and attention may actually change that.
“Many people have characterized Latinos as the sleeping giant, but I do think we’re starting to see that change,” said Villalba. “I think we’re starting to see more and more Latinos coming of age in Texas, being registered to vote early and then voting.”
The latest census estimates showed that 49.3% of Texans under the age of 18 are Hispanic.
In 2020, Texas hIspanics made up 23% of the voters in the general general election and 21% of the votes in 2018, data shows.
Villalba said he predicts come November that Hispanics will make up 27% of the votes, and even that increase will be powerful. Texas Republicans are hoping to capture much of that growth.
“Any movement among 40% of the population even if it’s a tiny percentage of 1% (or) 2% will be major in these very, very close elections,” Villalba said. “That’s material enough to change these elections.”
But Villalba said even that growth may be slower than what Republicans may be hoping for in November.
“I don’t believe that they’re going to be satisfied with the shift that they think (they will see),” he said. “It’s going to be much slower than they anticipate.”
Joseph Vargas, vice President of the Juan Seguin Society, an organization dedicated to engaging Hispanic men and women to become viable participants in the Republican Party of Texas, agreed, adding that he believes that it will take a couple more election cycles before the full force of the Latino vote seen in Texas will be realized.
He said that while the economy and good jobs are major drivers in getting Texas Latinos to vote, politicians should not underestimate the power of social and cultural beliefs that also will get Texas Latinos to turn out. He said, in fact, he is seeing that social issues are becoming an even bigger get-out-the-vote driver among Texas Hispanics than before.
“I think there’s a new wave of Hispanics that are starting to get politically engaged,” Vargas said. “For many years, I think a lot of Hispanics were comfortable just working and taking care of their families. But I think more and more as they’re seeing all the attacks on their values, they’re getting involved, especially down over there in the valley.”
Christine Bolaños, director of communications for Jolt Action, an organization that looks to improve Latino voter turnout in Texas, said the attack on values goes both ways.
While Texas Latinos tend to be more Catholic, which is opposed to abortion, young Latinas are disproportionately impacted by lack of reproductive rights and are more fired up following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.
Young Latinos with children are also concerned about the teacher shortage impacting their children, and as Villalba noted, a good education is of great importance to Latino voters.
“I don’t think that the Latino vote has been decided,” Bolaños said. “Latino vote isn’t a massive monolith.”
