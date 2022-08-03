Texas joins nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

AUSTIN — Texas joined the nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which will investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday.
All 49 other states have also joined the task force with a bipartisan, singular goal of cutting down on illegal robocalls.
The task force has issued 20 civil investigative demands to 20 gateway providers and others allegedly responsible for a majority of foreign robocall traffic, a news release said. Gateway providers that bring foreign traffic into the U.S. telephone network have a responsibility to ensure the traffic is legal, but these providers are turning a blind eye to robocall traffic, it said.
“Robocalls have become a nationwide problem and I’m proud to join my fellow Attorneys General to put a stop to the incessant interruptions these calls inflict on Texans every day,” Paxton said in a statement. “We will take this fight to all who assist or enable these scam calls. If the telecom industry refuses to create and comply with reasonable regulations, then our Task Force will demand compliance.”
According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, over 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day. These scam calls include phony Social Security Administration calls to seniors, Amazon scams against consumers, and many other frauds targeting all consumers, including some of our most vulnerable citizens.
An estimated $29.8 billion was stolen through scam calls nationwide in 2021, with most of this scam robocall traffic originating overseas, the release said. The Task Force is focused on shutting down the providers that profit from this illegal traffic and who refuse to take steps to prevent these scam calls, it said.
The Texas Attorney General's Office recommends Texans do not answer the phone from unknown numbers and to block the number immediately. If one does answer, they should immediately hang up. The AG’s office warns that Texans should also never provide any requested information as the ultimate goal of a phone scammer is to get individuals to either send money or provide personal information.
Texas residents can report scams and find more tips on how to avoid robocalls at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection.
