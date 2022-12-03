AUSTIN — Nearly one out of every 10 Texas hospitals is at serious risk of closure, according to a new report by Kaufman Hall released Thursday. Following the coronavirus pandemic, several Texas hospitals are facing serious financial setbacks that place them at the risk of closing.
In 2020, about 4.7% of Texas hospitals were at risk of closing; in 2022, that nearly doubled to 9.2%, data shows.
In addition, the risk of closure is higher in rural parts of the state. In 2020, 16% of rural hospitals were at risk of closure. That grew to 26% in 2022. For urban hospitals, the risk of closure grew from 3% to 5%, respectively.
“Extreme pressure on life-saving hospitals creates risk for patients and the state’s overall health,” said John Hawkins, President and CEO of the Texas Hospital Association, in a statement. “Hospitals are critical infrastructure for communities and serve as a backbone for health, safety, jobs and stability.”
While coronavirus relief funding initially helped hospitals during the pandemic, those funding streams have since ended and total expenses continue to rise.
In 2022, total expenses for Texas hospitals are $33.2 billion higher than pre-pandemic levels, the report also said.
A separate report by the Texas Hospital Association, found that nearly half of all Texas hospitals had negative operating margins in 2022, up from one-third in 2019.
Both reports cited a decrease in number of patients but increase in severity of cases as one of the key reasons for financial shortfalls.
While fewer people are visiting hospitals, the length of stays for those who do are increasing. This indicates that patients that are visiting hospitals have more severe health needs than prior to the pandemic, the report said. Labor shortages affecting post-acute care are also forcing hospitals to house patients longer, resulting in increased expense without commensurate increases in revenue, the report said.
Both reports also cited staffing shortages, inflation and supply chain issues as other impacts to the bottomline.
“These findings underscore the existential financial and operational threats Texas hospitals continue to face two and a half years after the beginning of the pandemic,” Kaufman Hall report said.
