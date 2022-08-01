Texas governor invites NYC, DC mayors to Mexican border

AUSTIN — After Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams requested federal assistance to deal with migrants bused from Texas to their cities and overwhelming services, Gov. Greg Abbott invited both to the Texas-Mexico border.
“I invite you to visit our border region to see firsthand the dire situation that only grows more urgent with each passing day, and to meet with the local officials, who like yourselves, realize this matter deserves immediate federal action,” Abbott said in the letter sent Monday.
Since April, Texas has bused thousands of migrants who have been cleared by border patrol to roam the country from the border communities of Del Rio and Eagle Pass to Washington, D.C., in an effort to garner national attention on the border crisis. The program provides free one-way transportation out of South Texas.
Bowser and Adams said the program — which is part of Abbott’s larger border initiative known as Operation Lone Star — has negatively impacted their cities and overwhelmed their services and resources. Abbott said this is exactly what is happening to border communities who have far fewer resources to handle the mass migration than the major cities of Washington and New York.
He added that Texas has spent over $3 billion in the past 18 months to curtail illegal crossings.
Because of this, Abbott requested the mayors, both Democrats, work with his office to bring further attention to the White House.
“I look forward to welcoming you to the Texas-Mexico border so that you can see this crisis for yourself,” Abbott said.
Bowser and Adams did not immediately respond for comment.
