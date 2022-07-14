Texas general revenue estimate jumps by $14B

DALLAS — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar revised his revenue estimate Thursday, stating that Texas legislators will have more than $14 billion in extra money for general spending during the 2023 regular session scheduled to begin in January.
In a letter to state leadership, Hegar said Texas will have $149.07 billion for the 2022-23 biennium, an increase of $13.75 billion from previous projections.
With this, Texas is projected to have a fiscal 2023 ending balance of $26.95 billion, an increase of $14.95 billion from the November projected balance, Hegar said. The ending balance does not account for any 2022-23 supplemental appropriations state leaders may make, he added.
“This estimate is subject to substantial uncertainty,” Hegar said in a statement. “High inflation, geopolitical conflicts and renewed COVID restrictions among our global trading partners could impair economic activity. While this is not a recession forecast and continued economic growth is expected, the rate of economic growth is anticipated to slow.”
He added: “Revenue growth in fiscal 2023 is estimated conservatively in view of the degree of uncertainty and heightened risk of a recession.”
Hegar said the revised estimate is mostly driven by an increase in tax revenues from a quickly rebounding economy following a suppression caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, many tax revenue categories reached their highest collections on record, and this fiscal year has experienced the largest one-year increase in total tax collection as compared with the prior fiscal year, in Texas history, he said.
But he added that inflation played a role in this. As consumers are spending more for products, they are also contributing more to the tax base, he said.
Following the news, CEO of Texans Care for Children Stephanie Rubin said the new estimates prove that the state legislature is “in a strong position to make strategic investments in Texas kids and families.”
“This is an opportunity for Texas leaders to address a number of challenges that legislative committees are already studying in preparation for the next session, including foster care, child care, children’s mental health, health care for new moms, and ensuring that eligible kids can sign up for health insurance and stay enrolled,” Rubin said in a statement.
The Texas Comptroller’s Office will provide a new estimate with a forecast for the 2024-25 biennium in January, ahead of the start of the next legislative session.
