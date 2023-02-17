AUSTIN — Texas Democrats named gun reform, addressing issues with the electric grid and teacher pay raises as some of their top priorities this legislative session.
In a video montage featuring state and federal lawmakers as well as Texas families, Texas Democrats highlighted their own priorities following Gov. Greg Abbott’s biennial State of the State address Thursday.
In a plea to pass meaningful gun reform, the parents of children who were killed during the Uvalde mass shooting in May spoke of the heartache of losing their child. They advocated for raising the age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21. The gunman in Uvalde purchased two AR-15-style rifles within days, immediately following his 18th birthday.
He entered Robb Elementary School with one of the weapons about a week later.
“As we started another legislative session, we’re once again begging (Abbott), please listen to these voices. It's too late for these families, but maybe if you show some political courage, you can save the next family from having to endure this kind of heartache,” said state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde.He has filed several bills to address school safety and gun violence in Texas.
Texas Democrats also said addressing shortcomings with the state’s electric grid, expanding medicaid, improving health care access, and raising teacher pay by $15,000 across the board were other top priorities.
“Texas teachers are already some of the lowest paid teachers in the country,” said state Rep. James Talarico, of Austin. He iis a former educator and author of the bill to give teacher raises.
“It's no wonder our state has an unprecedented teacher shortage,” he said.
Texas Democratic Congressional leaders a;sp said a big part of the state’s party platform is to develop “sensible, bipartisan solutions” to address border security..
Texas has spent more than $4 billion in less than two years on its border security mission, also known as Operation Lone Star. In the state’s preliminary budget this session, lawmakers have dedicated an additional $4.6 billion to border efforts over the biennium.
“Texas Democrats have one priority: Above all else, make our state a place where all can prosper, lead a better life and safely raise a family,” said Javier Salazar, Bexar County sheriff.
The response concluded with a Texas parent of a transgender son calling on lawmakers to focus their efforts on more pressing issues facing the state, rather than directing the Department of Family Protective Services to investigate her family for supporting her son.
“(Abbott is) ignoring the real issues affecting Texans, like will my kids be safe at school, or will I be able to keep the lights and heat on during the next winter storm?” Amber Briggle said. “Instead you're focused on unfounded and delusional culture wars, because you care more about your title than you do about Texans.”
“You are getting in the way of my parental rights and you're threatening my kid's life. Get out of the way of my job as a mother and do your job fixing the real issues,” she added.
