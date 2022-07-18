Texas Democrats push White House to expand abortion access

DALLAS — In a letter sent to President Joe Biden, Texas Democratic leaders laid out five proposals to bring abortion access back to the Lone Star State.
In less than 24 hours, more than 50 Democratic state leaders and abortion rights advocates signed and sent the letter to Biden urging him to consider strategies that would allow abortion medication to be prescribed by health care professionals and mailed into Texas from other states.
“What we asked here today is not for the federal government to come in and assert power over the state of Texas, but to reset a floor of rights that no state should (ever) go below,” said state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin.
The proposals include asking Biden to declare a public health emergency in order to protect private providers who dispense medication abortion via telehealth. First proposed by Nancy Nothrup, CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, this would allow patients in Texas to receive medications as the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act allows state laws to be overridden if those laws impede people’s access to federally-approved medication, the letter read.
Texas Democrats would also like the White House to establish a federal program for providers who are also federal employees to volunteer their time to dispense philanthropically-funded abortion medication.
The volunteering of time and the dispensing of philanthropically-funded medication avoids violating the Hyde Amendment, which bars the use of federal funds to pay for abortion, the letter said. And in working under a federal program, the providers would be immune from prosecution and civil liability.
Other proposals include offering support to mission-driven telehealth providers and abortion funds across America; invoking the federal government’s supremacy over state abortion laws that conflict with FDA-approved pharmaceutical regimens and regulations; and protecting third parties within and outside the state of Texas from threat of civil and criminal actions where self-sourcing of abortion medications are used.
Texas has one of the strictest abortion laws in the country, outlawing the practice within its borders. Those who do so could be sentenced to life in prison or fined up to $100,000. State Republican leaders are also working to bar pregnant people from leaving the state to obtain a legal abortion in another state.
This week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services over its new abortion guidance that would protect providers when offering legally mandated life- or health-saving abortion services in emergency situations.
“Texans brought us Roe v. Wade, and it's going to be up to us to bring it back,” Texas congressional candidate Greg Casar said. “We're just asking the president to continue taking more steps to protect our constituents.”
The Texas Republican Party did not immediately respond for comment on the Democratic letter.
