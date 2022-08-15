Texas Democratic Party adopts 2022 platform

AUSTIN — Health care, equality and a representative democracy are some of Texas Democrats top priorities going into the next biennium.
The Texas Democratic Party adopted its 2022 platform earlier this month, weeks after it held its state convention in Dallas, which concluded without an approved platform due to lack of quorum.
In it, Democrats highlighted the party’s commitment to equal opportunity and freedom for all regardless of identity. The party also stated its belief that health care is a fundamental right, that a robust public and higher education and technical training program is critical for the future, and that the criminal justice system should treat all people fairly with a focus on restitution and remediation.
Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said the party is also looking to fix the state’s electric grid that nearly collapsed during a deadly winter storm in 2021 and return the right to have an abortion to Texans.
“I’m proud to share with Texans our updated party platform – a document that lays out in detail how Texas Democrats will fight for everyday working Texan families when we win in November,” Hinojosa said in a statement.
The document contrasts much of what was adopted by Republican counterparts in June.
During the Democratic convention, gun safety was a top issue.
The party’s platform said it favors policies that encourage education and training for responsible gun ownership while also preserving the right for any citizen to own guns, adding that it opposes “any legal restrictions preventing their possession based upon arbitrary classifications or medical conditions unrelated to their safe use.”
The Republican Party of Texas adopted a resolution that explicitly denounces any form of gun reform.
Texas Democrats also favored policies that encourage full participation in elections as well as those that simplify the process while ensuring they remain secure.
Texas Republicans, on the other hand, adopted a resolution that claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen, despite evidence to the contrary, and stating it was in favor of repealing the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
State Republican platform also defined homosexuality as an "abnormal lifestyle choice" and opposed "all efforts to validate transgender identity." The Democratic Party filled its document with policies that protect LGBTQIA+ rights across the board including in education, health care, criminal justice, marriage and others.
“When Texans compare the Texas Democrats’ platform to the jaw-dropping secessionist trash the Texas Republicans adopted earlier this summer, the differences between the two parties truly speak for themselves,” Hinojosa said.
Matt Rinaldi, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, said the fact that the state Democratic Party was unable to adopt a platform during its convention proves the party’s lack of support in Texas.
“All that remains is a low enthusiasm, fringe party of political extremists who can’t even run a meeting, let alone a state,” Rinaldi said in a statement.
