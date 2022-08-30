Texas confirms first monkeypox related death

AUSTIN — The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the state’s first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox on Tuesday.
The patient was an adult resident of Harris County who was severely immunocompromised, a news release said. The case is under investigation to determine what role monkeypox played in the death, health officials said.
“Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems,” DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt said in a statement. “We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease.”
Monkeypox is a rare illness similar to smallpox. In most cases, an infection with monkeypox is painful but not life threatening, however it can lead to hospitalization, health experts said.
Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. Once infected, a rash develops usually starting on the face and spreading to other body parts, and is easily spread by direct contact with infectious lesions, scabs or body fluids, health officials said.
Monkeypox has been spreading globally since the spring with the U.S. reporting its first case in May.
In Texas, TDSH reported the state’s first case in early June. Since then, there have been 1,426 reported cases in the Lone Star State.
Health officials have largely connected the spread of the illness between men who who have sex with men, though there have been cases outside that population.
Of the confirmed cases, 1,392 are among men with most between the ages of 18-49, state data shows.
State health experts ask residents to call their health care provider should they experience any symptoms. Infected individuals should stay home and avoid close contact with others until the rash has fully resolved, they added.
Vaccines are available for individuals who have been exposed to a known case of monkeypox. Interested individuals should contact their local health providers for guidance.
