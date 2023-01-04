AUSTIN — More than 16,500 migrants in Texas have been bused to other cities as of Jan. 3 as part of the state’s controversial program.
Launched in April, the program allows migrants who have illegally entered the U.S. and who have been cleared by border patrol agents to roam the country to voluntarily load onto buses that will transport them across the country at no cost to the migrants.
Initially, the program sent migrants to Washington, D.C. So far, 9,000 migrants have been dropped off in the nation's capital.
In August, the program expanded to New York City, where more than 5,100 migrants have been bused as of Jan. 3.
The state has also sent more than 1,500 migrants to Chicago and more than 840 migrants to Philadelphia, according to the latest state data.
Buses have even been sent to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.
“We'll continue providing relief to overwhelmed border communities as (President Joe) Biden refuses to secure the border,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a Jan. 3 tweet.
Abbott, who pioneered the program, said he has specifically targeted sanctuary cities led by Democratic leaders who have been vocal against the program, calling them “hypocrites.”
He has also made clear that more cities may be added.
Abbott has claimed that the program is necessary because Texas border cities are being overrun by undocumented immigrants. The program, he said, relieves those smaller border communities while also taking migrants to cities that have greater resources to provide aid.
Left-leaning politicians and immigrant advocates, however, have criticized the program, accusing Abbott of using migrants as pawns in immigration politics.
“(Abbott) is treating them like freight, like political pawns. There's nothing of goodwill about what this man is doing,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said in response to migrants appearing in her city from Texas.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management operates the program. Previous program cost estimates were around $2,000 per migrant, with the state spending $26 million to transport roughly 13,000 migrants as of November.
The state department did not immediately respond to requests for updated cost estimates.
