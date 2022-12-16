AUSTIN — The Texas Border Coalition is asking President Joe Biden and Congress to take action as thousands of undocumented immigrants continue to make their way to the Texas-Mexico border.
The TBC is comprised of border mayors, county judges and economic development commissions focused on issues that affect 2.5 million people along the Texas-Mexico border region. It works with the state and federal government to educate, advocate and secure funding for transportation, immigration and border security, per its website.
“We cannot afford the Administration or Congress failing to act, continuing a broken system with consequences for immigrants, their families, the American economy and society,” said El Paso County Commissioner and TBC Chairman David Stout. “We suggest that action must be taken now for border and immigration officers, and local government and community actors, to be able to implement them in an appropriate fashion.”
Over the weekend, thousands of migrants came to the Texas border with as many as 1,500 showing up in El Paso in a single night. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimates that as many 18,000 migrants a day will make their way to the U.S. when Title 42, the emergency rule that turns back migrants under COVID-19 safety precautions, is lifted on Dec. 21.
Stout said that regardless of position on immigration, the area needs help to build a system that maintains public safety “while welcoming those who are coming to contribute to the story of America.”
He added that to be effective, he believes the operation must include sufficient coordination and funding for humanitarian organizations and local governments to prevent the release of migrant populations into border communities not equipped to handle a sudden influx.
Additionally, the TBC is urging Congress to approve a series of spending exceptions already requested by Biden. Those requests include:
- $2 billion for U.S. Customs and Border Protection border processing.
- $2 billion for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement transportation, removal, detention and Alternatives to Detention.
- $820 million for Federal Emergency Management Agency Emergency Food and Shelter - Humanitarian grants.
- $375 million for asylum processing/adjudication.
- $256 million for backlog reduction.
- $134 million for refugee processing.
“There is great urgency for the Biden Administration and Congress to act before the year is out. By taking action now, the Administration can help sustain border communities,” Stout said.
