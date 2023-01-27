Texas advocates rally against vaccine mandate

AUSTIN — Texans seeking to advance informed medical consent and end vaccine mandates rallied at the Texas Capitol on Wednesday.
Advocates gathered in support of vaccine choice, hoping that their presence will place greater pressure on lawmakers to pass laws that would prevent vaccine mandates.
“We are sending a strong message to the state representatives and senators, that we’re not going away and that this issue is not over,” said Rebecca Hardy, president of Texans for Vaccine Choice.
Many of those who spoke during the two-hour event said they were in favor of informed consent, a process where medical professionals are required to provide a patient with sufficient information and understanding before making decisions about their medical care.
State Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Wallisville, filed a bill to do just that.
The bill requires patients to be provided all necessary information regarding certain medical treatment involving COVID-19 vaccinations. It also attaches civil penalties should they be compelled or coerced in any way to get the vaccine.
“This is a really simple issue. It truly is,” Middleton said. “It’s about medical freedom. It’s about personal choice, and it’s about informed consent.”
Some attendees argued that by requiring individuals to take the vaccine without sufficient available information on side effects and long-term impacts, it denies them of their right to informed consent.
For Aly Hartmann, lack of information alone is cause for alarm.
“There’s a list of a million side effects for every drug that’s advertised on TV. Oh, except for this vaccine?” Hartmann questioned. “It’s magically perfect for everybody with no side effects?”
She added that she is in favor of allowing individuals to choose whether or not they want the vaccine based on their own needs.
“If you can’t choose what goes into your body or children’s body, then you’re not free. You’re not living in a free society,” Hartmann said.
Douglas Loveday, press officer for the Texas Department of State Health Services, said that health care providers such as doctors and pharmacists do provide vaccine or other pharmaceutical information to patients as standard practice.
“This is part of informed consent, and DSHS encourages everyone to be as informed as possible when making health care/treatment decisions for themselves and their families,” he said.
Loveday added that there are no state or local COVID-19 immunization requirements, and in Texas, the COVID-19 vaccine remains voluntary.
“DSHS has no intention of creating a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schools or otherwise and will follow the direction of the Texas Legislature respecting any new vaccine requirements,” he said.
