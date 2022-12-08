AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott will resign at the end of the year, according to a letter he submitted to Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday.
Scott, who was appointed to the position in October 2021, said he plans to return to his private legal practice.
“When I took office as Texas secretary of state in October of last year, I did so with a singular goal and mission in mind: to help restore Texas voters’ confidence in the security of our state’s elections,” Scott said in the letter. “With a successful 2022 general election in the rearview mirror, and the final findings of the 2020 Texas forensic audit soon to be released, I write to inform you that I intend to return to my private law practice at the beginning of the new year.”
Scott, an attorney, worked as deputy attorney general for civil litigation under Abbott when the governor was the state’s attorney general. He has also served as the chief operating officer of the Health and Human Services Commission.
The secretary of state is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state senate. They serve as long as the governor is in their position, according to the Texas Constitution.
As secretary of state, Scott is the state’s highest ranking election official. He oversaw four major statewide elections in 2022 in the wake of widespread election skepticism.
He has also overseen a forensic audit of the 2020 general election, which released the first batch of results last December.
The first phase of that audit reviewed election data of Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties. It found few inconsistencies between electronic and manual ballot tallies.
Scott said in his resignation letter that the final report will be delivered to state leaders before his last day.
“I am proud to say that Texas has made tremendous progress in restoring faith in our elections over the past year, and that the Texas secretary of state’s office has developed a successful framework for analyzing and transparently reporting on election security through the forensic election audit process,” Scott said.
Abbott did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the resignation.
