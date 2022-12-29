AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has nine inmates scheduled for execution in 2023, according to state data.
Here are the inmates currently on Texas’ death row list for 2023.
Robert Fratta
A former Missouri City police officer, Fratta, 65, is on death row for the murder-for-hire plot that resulted in his wife’s death.
Prosecutors said Fratta recruited two men from his gym to kill his wife Farah in November 1994.
He was convicted of capital murder in 1996, but that verdict was thrown out for the use of inadmissible evidence. In 2009, Fratta again stood trial and was convicted a second time.
His execution date is set from Jan. 10.
Wesley Ruiz
Ruiz, 43, has been sentenced to death for the 2007 slaying of a Dallas police officer, per court documents.
Ruiz killed Senior Cpl. Mark Nix after a chase. His defense claimed that officers shot at Ruiz first and that he was acting in self-defense, but the jury disagreed. His execution date is set for Feb. 1.
John Balentine
Balentine, 53, was convicted of the 1998 murders of three Amarillo teenagers.
According to police reports, Balentine entered the Amarillo home he previously shared with his ex-girlfriend, Misty Caylor, and shot and killed her brother, Edward Mark Caylor, 17, as well as Kai Brooke Geyer and Steven Brady Watson, both 15 years old. He shot each in the head, per court records.
Balentine’s execution date is set for Feb. 8.
Gary Green
Green, 51, has been sentenced to death for the killing of his wife and her 6-year-old daughter.
Prosecutors said Green stabbed Lovetta Armstead to death and drowned her daughter, Jazzmen, shortly after Armstead attempted to end their relationship. Armstead’s two other sons, then 9 and 12 years old, told authorities they persuaded Green not to kill them, though he did stab the younger one in the abdomen, records show.
His execution date is set for March 7.
Arthur Brown Jr.
Brown, 52, who has been on death row for nearly 30 years, is scheduled to be executed on March 9.
He was convicted for the 1993 execution-style killings of four people including a pregnant woman in Houston. Police said the killing occurred during a drug purchase.
Anibal Canales Jr.
Canales, 58, was sentenced to death for his involvement in the 1997 strangling of an inmate at the Telford Unit in Bowie County.
At that time, Canales was two years into his 15-year sentence for aggravated sexual assault. He was sentenced to death row in the early 2000s.
His execution date is set for March 29.
Andre Thomas
Thomas, 39, was convicted for the 2004 murders of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, their son, Andre, and her daughter, Leyha Hughes, in Sherman. He then left the scene and stabbed himself three times before turning himself in, reports say.
At the time of the murder, Thomas was said to have followed voices in his head, believing that his family had been evil spirits.
He also attempted to remove the victims’ hearts as a means to “set them free from evil,” per court records
Thomas is a schizophrenic who is now blind after gouging out both of his eyes on separate occasions after acting on the voices in his head, per records.
Thomas’ attorneys continue to argue that he is not competent to be executed, saying in a statement that he is deeply psychotic.
His execution date is set for April 5.
Ivan Cantu
Prosecutors said Cantu, 49, killed his cousin, James Mosqueda, and his fiancée, Amy Kitchen, execution style in 2000 in a revenge plot against his cousin.
According to court records, Cantu told at least two people he intended to kill Mosqueda. On the night of the murder, he returned to his apartment that he shared with his girlfriend and her brother covered in blood. Police later recovered personal items of the victims in Cantu’s residence as well as bloodied clothing with the DNA of the victims.
He was sentenced to death in Collin County in 2001. His execution date is set for April 26.
Henry Skinner
Skinner, 60, was sentenced to death for the murders of his live-in girlfriend and her two adult sons in 1995.
Per court records, Skinner bludgeoned his girlfriend, Twila Busby, and stabbed her sons, Randy Busby and Elwin Caler.
Skinner’s execution has been stayed before, including once prior by the U.S. Supreme Court over DNA testing questions.
Attorneys for Skinner argued that further DNA testing was necessary as it could possibly exonerate the inmate. Further testing found Skinner’s DNA in the back room where the sons were attacked and on the knife used in their stabbing.
However, an additional unknown DNA hit on the knife was also revealed. Nonetheless, prosecutors argued that the existence of an additional party’s DNA was not actual proof of innocence.
His execution date is set for Sept. 13.
