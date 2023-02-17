AUSTIN — Proponents of school choice say rural schools will not be hurt despite claims to the contrary by public education leaders, teachers and advocates.
School choice is the common phrase used to describe programs that would allow for public education funds to follow students to the school of their choosing, including private and homeschooling options.
Laura Colangelo, executive director of the Texas Private Schools Association and an advocate for school choice, joined others to speak on the future of school choice at a Texas Tribune education event Thursday.
Colangelo said she does not believe the claim that public schools, and particularly rural schools, will be hurt by a significant loss of students because she does not believe many will leave in the first place.
“There will not be a mass exodus from public schools. That has never happened in any other state that has done this; it will not happen in Texas,” she said. “What will happen is that families get to choose the education that fits their child.”
Colangelo’s sentiments come days after a conversation between high-ranking Texas Education Agency official Steve Lecholop and a Texas special education parent was leaked. In the recording, Lecholop can be heard acknowledging that programs such as school choice will have a negative impact on school districts because a loss in students will result in a loss of state funding.
The Texas public education system is primarily funded by property taxes. As lawmakers work to reduce property taxes, they must increase their share in public education funding to cover the loss.
However, state money is allocated by a metric called average daily attendance, or ADA. ADA funding is dispersed based on the number of days a student attends school. If a student is absent for nine days out of 180 school days, a district loses about 5% of funding for that child. If a student leaves the school all together, the district, too, loses out on that funding.
Those against school choice measures say districts, especially rural districts, are struggling financially to support the diverse needs of students with little funding – as they have a small student population, therefore limited ADA funding, and they typically have smaller tax bases to contribute the rest.
Advocates against school choice also highlight that administrative and facilities costs do not change even if there are fewer students in a building. With fewer dollars but still the same overhead, advocates say the cuts will instead come at teachers, which then impacts students.
While Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has thrown out the idea that perhaps rural districts be excluded from voucher programs, Randan Steinhauser with Steinhauser Strategies said she believes all Texans, regardless of where they live, should have access to school choice funding.
“What we've seen is that parents are now saying, ‘I don't want to be cut out; I don't care where I live, be it rural, suburban or urban. I want to be empowered to choose the best education for my child,’” Steinhauser said. “I think ultimately it comes back to not thinking about there's a system solution, but that this is a parent-driven, child-centered solution.”
Michelle Smith, with Raise Your Hand Texas, a nonprofit education advocacy organization, said while there is a big push to put a school voucher system in place — supported by both Gov. Greg Abbott and Patrick — she hopes lawmakers spend most of their time focused on the other issues plaguing the public education system in Texas.
“I just hope the legislators have a really robust conversation about other things besides vouchers and ESAs (education savings accounts), and all of those things,” Smith said. “We need to talk about school safety. We need to talk about student mental health. We need to talk about funding. We need to talk about supporting our teachers. There are so many things that we need to do for our public schools right now, and that's where I want them to spend the bulk of their time this session.”
