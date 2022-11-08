AUSTIN — Republican candidates have taken an early lead in Texas’ statewide positions.
Millions of Texans voted Tuesday for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and many other state and local positions.
Both Bell County, home to Temple in between Austin and Waco, and Harris County, home to Houston and the most populous county in the state, received extensions until 8 p.m. due to polling location issues but voters must have been in line by 7 p.m. or they would have had to vote a provisional ballot.
Here are current polling results. Results are updated as of 8:15 p.m. with 131 of the state’s 254 counties reporting. Results are unofficial until they are canvassed.
The (I) indicates incumbents. This story will be updated periodically as results come in.
GOVERNOR
Republican Greg Abbott (I): 54.72%
Democrat Beto O’Rourke: 44.17%
Libertarian Mark Tippetts: 0.83%
Green Party Delilah Barrios: 0.27%
Write-in Jacqueline Abernathy: 0.01%
Write-in Mark V Goloby: 0.0%
LT. GOVERNOR
Republican Dan Patrick (I): 53.6%
Democrat Mike Collier: 44.03%
Libertarian Shanna Steele: 2.37%
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republican Ken Paxton (I): 53.11%
Democrat Rochelle Garza: 44.25%
Libertarian Mark Ash: 2.64%
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS
Republican Glenn Hegar (I): 56.39%
Democrat Janet T. Dudding: 41.39%
Libertarian V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza: 2.22%
COMMISSIONER OF GENERAL LAND OFFICE
Republican Dawn Buckingham: 55.75%
Democrat Jay Kleberg: 42.88%
Green Party Alfred Molison Jr.: 1.35%
Write-in Carrie Evelyn Menger: 0.02%
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Republican Sid Miller (I): 55.91%
Democrat Susan Hays: 44.09%
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
Republican Wayne Cristian (I): 55.17%
Democrat Luke Warford: 41.19%
Libertarian Jaime Andres Diez: 2.68%
Green Party Hunter Wayne Crow: 0.95%
TEXAS SUPREME COURT
Place 3
Republican Debra Lehrmann (I): 55.86%
Democrat Erin A. Nowell: 42.42%
Libertarian Thomas Edward Oxford: 1.72%
Place 5
Republican Rebeca Huddle (I): 56.53%
Democrat Amanda Reichek: 43.47%
Place 9
Republican Evan Young (I): 56.04%
Democrat Julia Maldonado: 43.96%
TEXAS COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS
Place 5
Republican Scott Walker (I): 56.44%
Democrat Dana Huffman: 43.56%
Place 6
Republican Jesse F. McClure III (I): 56.7%
Democrat Robert Johnson: 43.3%
