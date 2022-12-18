AUSTIN — Race continues to be a major factor in Texas’ maternal mortality and morbidity rates, according to a report released Thursday.
The long-awaited Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee report, compiled through the Texas Department of State Health Services, reviewed the deaths of nearly 150 women who died while pregnant or within one year after giving birth in 2019.
It found that racial discrimination contributed to 12% of pregnancy-associated deaths.
In total, the Committee reviewed 140 of the 147 identified maternal deaths in 2019. As the review process for the remaining deaths continues, a breakdown of racial disparities will not be made available until next summer when all cases are completed, officials said.
But the report did note that previous trends where non-Hispanic Black women face the highest rate of severe maternal morbidity likely persist, adding that the review found that in 2020 Black women were twice as likely to experience critical health issues and more than three times as likely to develop a high blood pressure disorder during pregnancy.
“Equitable health care is an essential pillar of health care quality. The MMMRC found persistent disparities in maternal health outcomes,” the report said. “Health care quality improvement efforts are necessary but insufficient to address maternal mortality and morbidity, especially for most at- risk populations.”
Additionally, the report found that 12 Texas women died per month on average while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy in 2019, resulting in 291 living children who have lost their mother, the report said. Of the 59 deaths that were due directly to pregnancy, 52, or 88%, were determined to have a chance of preventability, the report said. Most of those women died within 42 days of giving birth, it said.
The leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths was found to be obstetric hemorrhage, or excessive bleeding, followed by mental health conditions. Cardiovascular conditions, non-thrombotic verbal embolism, injury and infection were also cited as top causes.
While the report found that there was some improvement with obstetric hemorrhage compared to the prior reports, it also found that disparities grew among non-Hispanic Black women, increasing by 9.8 % from 2016-20.
In an effort to fight racial discrimination, one of the 11 recommendations offered in the report encouraged enhanced engagement with Black communities to develop targeted programs and networks to help reduce rates.
It also recommended primary and inpatient obstetric care providers be required to complete bias reduction training.
“Healthier women become healthier mothers, who contribute to healthier infants, families, and communities,” the report said. “The MMMRC and DSHS recognize the loss of one mother is one too many and remain deeply committed to improving maternal health and safety for Texans and those forever impacted by the loss of a mother.”
The release of the biennial report was delayed more than three months after DSHS officials opted to thwart state statute in favor of offering a complete report next summer.
Committee members, lawmakers, medical professionals and other stakeholders criticized the move, demanding it be released immediately as even a partial report could offer valuable life-saving information as well as be used by lawmakers for increased funding during the upcoming legislative session.
Director of Health Policy for Texans Care for Children Diana Forester said she hopes the report will further encourage lawmakers to invest in maternal health care, particularly by fast-tracking a bill to extend Medicaid coverage for mothers up to 12 months after pregnancy. Currently, low-income pregnant women can keep their coverage up to two months after giving birth.
“The report makes clear that state leaders must do more to prevent maternal deaths and support healthy pregnancies among Texas women of all backgrounds but particularly among Black women,” Forester said in a statement. “We wholeheartedly agree that Texas moms should not be kicked off their health insurance when their baby is two months old. We're glad to see bipartisan momentum for passing a full year of maternal health coverage during the upcoming legislative session.”
Dr. Joanne Stone, president of Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, was part of a coalition of medical professionals who threatened to sue the state in November for the release of the documents.
She said she is thrilled the report has now been released as is hopeful that it is only the beginning of the fight to prevent further maternal deaths in Texas. Stone said she too is supportive of the expansion of Medicaid coverage for new mothers.
"We urge policymakers to take this and other MMMRC recommendations seriously because lives depend on it," Stone said in a statement.
