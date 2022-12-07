AUSTIN — Several Texas counties reported a lower rate of rejected ballots during the November midterm election than during the March primaries, according to state data.
Texas counties have until Dec. 9 to submit final, official election data to the Secretary of State’s Office, but those that have submitted counts so far have reported lower rates of rejected ballots.
Overall, preliminary data shows the state with a mail-in ballot rejection rate of about 2.75% during the November election, down from a reported 12% during the March primaries.
For example, Harris County, the state’s most populous county, reported a rejection rate of 4.18% in November. During the March primaries, its rate hovered around 20%.
Dallas, Tarrant, Bexar and Travis counties – each home to a major metropolitan area – also reported lower rejection rates in November than they did in March.
While improved, the statewide rate is still higher than the 2018 midterm ballot rejection rate of 1.76%.
Texas’ ballot rejection rate has been closely watched since state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1 last year. The law made several adjustments to how the state conducts elections, including a boost in protections for partisan poll watchers and rolled back local voting initiatives such as 24-hour voting options.
It also set new rules for vote-by-mail ballots, requiring those who cast a ballot by mail to include their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.
Whichever number is placed on the ballot must also match with local election databases. Should it not, or should no number be included, the ballot is rejected and it becomes incumbent on the local elections department and the voter to cure the ballot prior to Election Day.
The new rule caused a groundswell of criticism from election advocates stating that it would make voting more difficult for an already vulnerable population as Texans are only eligible to vote by mail if they are over the age of 64, have a disability or illness that prevents them from voting in person, or are out of their county during the voting period and qualify to vote by mail.
Those fears were proved valid when more than 24,000 ballots were rejected during the March primaries.
To help tamper down the rate, the Secretary of State’s office launched a series of educational videos, went on a cross-state educational tour and provided in-depth, guided information on its website.
Sam Taylor, assistant secretary of state for communications, said the office generally attributes the success in decreasing the rate to the increased educational efforts, as well as time as the November midterm election was the fourth statewide election since the new rules were put in place.
He added that counties also began including educational pamphlets on how to complete the ballot correctly when sending mail-in ballot kits.
“Based on the preliminary rejection rates, which can only go down at this point, counties have made major improvements in educating their by-mail voters on the new ID requirements,” Taylor said.
