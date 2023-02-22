AUSTIN — Texas lawmakers have roughly $33 billion in general revenue surplus funding, and Texas voters have some thoughts on where it should go.
A recent poll by Texas 2036 evaluated 1,000 voters’ stances on how the surplus should be spent. In addition to reducing property taxes and allotting more funding to public schools, a vast majority of those surveyed said they would favor additional spending on state infrastructure.
“This Texas voter poll shows how Texas legislators can make this session about the future of our state,” said Margaret Spellings, president and CEO of Texas 2036, in a statement. “Legislators can provide property tax relief and ensure future access to clean water. They can strengthen the public education and child welfare systems, invest in community colleges so more Texans attain high-paying jobs, and invest in our state’s infrastructure, including broadband, parks and a modern, resilient state government.”
The poll found that 89% of Texas voters support using $5 billion, or about 15% of the surplus funds, to help Texas communities fix aging water infrastructure that is leading to broken pipes, significant losses of water and even water boiling notices in some communities. About 63% of surveyed voters said they strongly support this investment.
About 84% said they support using $2 billion, or about 6% of the surplus, to improve flood prevention infrastructure, and 83% said they support using $2 billion, or about 6% of the surplus, to improve the state’s technology and cybersecurity.
Additionally, 80% said they would approve the state Legislature providing $80 million to update its information technology at the Department of Family and Protective Services to serve children and families.
And, when asked about how important it was for Texas to get the maximum amount of federal funds to support broadband expansion across the state, 88% of Texas voters said it was important.
Lastly, about 79% of those surveyed said they support using $650 million to invest in community college students’ outcomes linked to good jobs, and 73% said they support using $1 billion, or about 3% of the surplus funds, to build new state parks and improve existing parks.
In total, the above proposals would cost about $10.65 billion, about a third of the surplus total.
The poll also found that most Texans favor allocating $7.65 billion each to both property tax relief and increased support for public education.
“This budget situation is truly unprecedented, and lawmakers have the envious position of not having to pick between historic property tax relief and generationally impactful investments – they truly can do it all,” said John Hryhorchuk, senior vice president of policy and advocacy of Texas 2036, in a statement. “If the Legislature needs to pass constitutional amendments to fund these items, this polling shows that the people of Texas will be ready in November to show their support.”
