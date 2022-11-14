AUSTIN — A new poll by the Texas Republican Party found that most Republican voters in the Lone Star State prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump in a potential 2024 presidential run.
The poll, the first to be released following the November midterm election, was released Monday and surveyed 1,099 Texans likely to participate in the 2024 Texas Republican primary election. It was conducted Nov. 12-13 by CWS Research.
In a potential DeSantis-Trump matchup in the Republican primary, Texans favored DeSantis 43% to 32%. About 13% said they were undecided, while 5% said they would likely vote for former Vice President Mike Pence, 4% for former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and 1% for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., each.
Should Trump not run for reelection, 66% of those surveyed said they would support DeSantis.
Additionally, the poll asked for voters’ stance on whether minority party leaders should be given chairmanships of legislative committees.
Chairs of each committee decide when the committee will meet and which bills will be considered. It is a powerful position in that chairs can table any bills they wish.
Of those surveyed, 70% said they would favor the ban, while 30% said they would not. About 66% of respondents said they would also be less likely to vote for the House representative if they favored putting Democrats in leadership positions.
The Texas GOP has been making a concerted effort to ban the practice of awarding Democrats leadership positions in the Republican-led state Legislature, arguing that by giving chairmanships to the minority party, they do not have total control over the fate of legislation.
Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi has been particularly vocal on the issue, while others including current Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, and state Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, have said they do not support the measure.
“Election Day made it clear that Texas is getting more red, not less,” Rinaldi said in a statement. “This poll shows that GOP voters would like to see their hard work rewarded and we at the Texas GOP will fight to ensure that happens and their voice is heard.”
