Operation Lone Star remedies initial problems

AUSTIN — In nearly a year and a half since launching, Operation Lone Star has cut costs and improved soldier living conditions, Texas military officials said.
Initially riddled with complaints of poor living conditions, inaccurate pay, lack of critical equipment and overall disorganization after its launch in March 2021, Adjutant General for the state of Texas. Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer said during a state House committee meeting Wednesday that nearly all issues have been resolved.
Now, when asked, about 2,800 of the current 5,400 soldiers on the ground indicated they would volunteer to do another year of service, Suelzer said.
“Our team continues to work diligently on improving our operational administrative capabilities,” he said.
OLS is the state military mission along the Texas-Mexico border to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Under the operation, Texas has deployed more than 10,000 National Guard members and Department of Public Safety troopers.
As of June, all soldiers moved from temporary housing to dorm-style living. At each of a handful of base camps, satellite terminals have been installed to support high speed Internet, and each camp has been retrofitted to include dorm-style housing amenities such as recreation areas, gyms, laundry facilities and regular entertainment.
After reports found that soldiers were not being paid correctly, and some not being paid at all, Suelzer said the Texas Military Department implemented a data visualization tool to improve pay accuracy by detecting pay discrepancies before payroll is submitted. TMD’s current pay accuracy rate is 99.98%, he said.
Following internal assessments, TMD has also identified greater efficiencies, leading them to send more than 700 support personnel home and close one of six base camps while also “strengthening operational capability,” Suelzer added.
Brig. Gen. Win Burkett, the mission’s commander, said the base camp that closed almost solely supported logistics in setting up the operation. Now as a steady force, that is no longer needed.
“I know that as it stood up, and we were deploying at a rate of about 950 soldiers to the border, it was a tremendous logistics effort to try to set that theater at the same time we were becoming operational,” Burkett added.
While TMD has found some efficiencies in its operations, Suelzer said another year of Operation Lone Star at current strength would cost about $1.4 billion in the next fiscal year.
So far, the operation’s cost has already reached $4 billion, which includes funding for fencing and other mitigation practices.
“Our Texas National Guardsmen supporting Operation Lone Star have stepped up to the challenge of a difficult and complex mission,” Burkett said. “Was there friction? Absolutely … but now (soldiers) can see, they understand that this mission has evolved, (and) there's a much greater appreciation for what they're doing and the value that they put in.”
