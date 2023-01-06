AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott formally appointed former state Sen. Jane Nelson as the 115th Secretary of State for Texas on Thursday.
In December, Abbott noted his intention to select Nelson following the resignation of John B. Scott, who served as the Secretary of State from October 2021 to the end of 2022.
The Secretary of State serves as the top elections official, among other duties, and is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state senate. They serve as long as the governor is in their position, according to the Texas Constitution.
"I am deeply honored to continue my career as a public servant as Texas Secretary of State, and am grateful for the confidence (Abbott) has placed in me to serve in this critical new role,” Nelson said in a statement. “As Secretary of State, I hope to continue safeguarding the integrity of our state's elections and enhance transparency so that all Texas voters can have confidence in fair, accurate elections across each of our 254 counties.”
Nelson added that she also looks forward to working with the state’s many international partners — including Mexico, the state’s largest trading partner — in her additional role as senior advisor and liaison to the governor for Texas Border and Mexican Affairs.
Nelson is a businesswoman and former teacher who was first elected to the Texas Senate in 1992 after serving two terms on the State Board of Education. As a state lawmaker, she chaired the Senate Health Committee longer than anyone in history before becoming the first woman to be Chair of the Senate Finance Committee.
She oversaw four balanced budgets as well as the establishment of the Cancer Research & Prevention Institute of Texas. She was also influential in overhauling the state’s foster care system, expanding access to mental health care, and passing over 30 bills to protect victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, a news release said.
Nelson was to be formally sworn in by Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht on Saturday.
