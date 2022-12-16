AUSTIN — More than 1,300 bills have been filed ahead of the 88th Texas Legislative Session 30 days after the bill filing period opened.
Bills regarding elections, border security and limiting transgender procedures and care for youth are among the top bills filed by state representatives and senators in CNHI News coverage areas.
The next legislative session begins Jan. 10. Lawmakers have until March 10 to file bills. During the 87th legislative session, more than 10,000 bills were filed.
Here are some bills we are watching:
Transgender issues
House Bill 42: Expands the definition of “family violence” to include acts by medical and mental health professionals that change or affirm a child’s perception of their gender if it does not align with their biological gender. Filed by state Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City.
Senate Bill 250: Amends malpractice insurance to not cover a physician performing or providing gender-affirming care to children. Filed by state Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood.
Voting
HB 222: Increases the punishment for illegal voting from a Class A misdemeanor to a felony. Filed by state Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City.
SB 143: Removes primary and secondary schools as a polling place. Filed by state Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster.
Property taxes
HB 664: Limits year-over-year home appraised value increases from 10% to 2.5%. Filed by state Rep. Ernest Bailes, R-Shepherd.
Women’s Rights
SB 128: Removes sales taxes of feminine hygiene products. Filed by state Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster.
School safety
HB 249: Creates a school security volunteer program in school districts where the county population is less than 150,000. Filed by state Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford. Senate companion bill filed by state Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster.
Border security
HB 209: Creates a fund to pay for border security projects including but not limited to building a wall along this state’s international border. Filed by state Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City.
District Attorney power
HB 125: Requires district, criminal district and county attorneys to prosecute election law violation cases. Violations will result in civil penalties. Filed by state Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City.
Teacher retirement
HB 301: Directs the Texas Teacher Retirement System to make one-time cost-of-living adjustments determined by the TRS board of trustees to those receiving retirement benefits. Filed by state Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.