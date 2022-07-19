Monkeypox multiplies in Texas

AUSTIN — Monkeypox cases are on the rise in Texas.
Monkeypox is a rare disease similar to smallpox. State health officials have confirmed at least 110 cases since it was first reported in Dallas County on June 7.
The virus spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or body fluids, but can also be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, health officials said.
Texas Department of State Health Services officials said it and local health departments continue to investigate cases, finding that most so far have been among men who have sex with men. DSHS officials ask this population to be especially aware and take precautions to avoid direct contact with infected individuals.
Chris Van Deusen, DSHS director of media relations, added that because the virus passes with direct contact, it is not as easily transmissible as other viruses such as the flu or COVID-19.
“It's something that we want people to be aware of, but it's not something that most people need to be overly concerned about in their day to day lives at this point,” Van Deusen said.
Monkeypox has been reported in more than 40 states as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico with no fatalities, data shows. Globally, around 60 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks, according to the World Health Organization.
In Texas, most cases are isolated to the Dallas/North Texas area, the Houston area and the Central Texas area. Of the 110 confirmed cases, 109 are males, predominantly between the ages of 21 to 49, state data shows.
As of Tuesday, Texas had about 20,000 available vaccines allotted through the Strategic National Stockpile, Van Deusen said. He added that DSHS has been able to quickly distribute requests as breakouts occur.
“We just encourage people to be sensitive to (symptoms). If they do start to develop a rash, keep that distance from people and avoid that direct skin-to-skin contact,” Van Deusen said. “Really avoiding those direct exposures (is) how we're going to limit the spread of this.”
