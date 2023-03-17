AUSTIN — A Texas bill that extends Medicaid coverage for new mothers up to 12 months continues to receive bipartisan support as it makes its way through the legislative process.
House Bill 12, filed by Dallas Democrat state Rep. Toni Rose, opened for public testimony before the House Health Care Reform select committee Thursday.
While Texas Democrats have been pushing for legislation to pass in its entirety for several sessions, since the fall of Roe v. Wade last summer, conservative groups have also thrown their support behind the measure.
John Seago, president of Texas Right to Life, said the organization supports the bill.
Seago cited recent data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that found that 84% of pregnancy-related deaths across 36 states were preventable and 53% of deaths occurred between seven days and one year after delivery.
He added that he believes HB 12 is a “fiscally responsible and tangible way to build a more pro-life Texas.”
“In a state that prides itself as being pro life, we should take these statistics seriously and it should not be the case,” Seago said.
David Balat, health care director for the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank, said they, too, favor the bill, clarifying that it is a Medicaid extension not an expansion, which his organization does not favor.
“Expansion by definition is seeking to include groups not currently eligible for the Medicaid program, whereas this bill focuses on populations that are already eligible and enrolled in the program,” he said. “The bill calls for an extension of time, not an expansion for those who are ineligible.”
Shannon Jaquette, policy analyst for the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, said they “enthusiastically” support HB 12.
“This 12-month extension and postpartum coverage will save lives. The data that's been quoted is alarming, it’s tragic, and frankly embarrassing for the state of Texas,” Jaquette said.
According to a recent report by the Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee, 90% of 2019 pregnancy-related deaths were preventable.
This has left 291 Texas children without a mother, the report said.
Data also shows that lack of insurances contribute to maternal health problems and complications for postpartum women.
Last session, the house passed the bill but it was reduced to six months of postpartum coverage in the senate.
Federal agencies, however, only offered waivers for states that passed 1- month coverage, forcing state lawmakers to file the bill again.
“While the causes of maternal mortality can be complex, the committee's top recommendation has remained consistent: Women need comprehensive health care after the delivery of a baby,” Rose said as she laid out the bill.
The bill now awaits a vote by the committee before moving to the full house.
