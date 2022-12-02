AUSTIN — Texas will have $131 billion to spend during the next legislative session and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has ideas about where it should go.
Following the approval of spending caps by the Texas Legislative Budget Board on Wednesday, Patrick, who is a member of the board, said he would like to see the money used to buy down property taxes, increase mental health beds across the state and support natural gas generation.
“I want all the members to understand this great opportunity that they have in the House and the Senate to craft the future of Texas, because, number one, we have to leave a solid reserve,” Patrick said.
The state is predicted to have a $27 billion surplus at the end of the current fiscal year. Gov. Greg Abbott, who does not put forth bills himself but can influence where money is placed based on his priorities, said he would like to see half of the funding go toward lowering property taxes.
Patrick stopped short of making that specific promise but did list addressing rising property taxes as a top priority for the next legislative session, set to begin on Jan. 10.
Patrick said devoting $13 billion or so to property taxes would bust the state’s spending cap, but he said he is open to creative ideas to keep on budget while also providing relief to Texas homeowners..
He noted the state has already raised the homestead expedition rate from $25,000 to $40,000, and in 2019 compressed the school tax rate by 10 cents this year.
Even so, Patrick acknowledged that more can and should be done and that he was open to ideas that can be maintained biennium over biennium.
“We need a robust property tax cut for everyone in the state, and we have a chance for it to be a focal point of this (upcoming session),” Patrick said. “When you have this kind of money, you gotta give it back to the taxpayers.”
Patrick also highlighted grid reliability and recruiting natural gas generation. He said while he is in favor of renewables in their ability to keep power prices down, the state needs to also have reliable dispatchable generation that comes with natural gas. He promised that he would not let lawmakers leave this upcoming year, whether in regular session or special session, without passing something to shore up natural gas generation.
“We cannot leave here next spring unless we have a plan for more natural gas power because even … when we pass it next session, you're still two years or three years down the road to get it on the ground and have it up and running,” Patrick said. “We need to have more natural gas, and I'm looking for a plan to get that done.”
On crime, Patrick said he favored aiding rural law enforcement through increased pay to help with recruiting and retention. He also supports additional border security funding and potentially passing a law that forces district attorneys to prosecute certain cases or transfer the case to DAs who will.
While Patrick did not mention gun reform in the first session back since the Uvalde tragedy, he did say he favored a 10-year mandatory minimum jail sentence for any crime committed with a gun.
On education, Patrick repeated his campaign promise to help retired teachers through either a thirteenth check or a cost of living adjustment, which has not occurred since 2004. With rising inflation and costs of living, retired teachers are one group of Texans struggling to make ends meet while on fixed incomes.
Patrick also said he wants to look into ways to increase the number of mental health beds across the state. Currently, Texas has about 2,500 beds but about 1,000 are out of commission due to low staffing..
Patrick said by investing in nursing and increasing the number of mental health beds, he hopes to get the state to 3,500 total beds. He added that he is prioritizing adding a mental health hospital in the panhandle where none exists, as well as adding beds to hospitals in El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley.
“This is a great opportunity that every (lawmaker) should count their lucky stars that they're a senator or their house member (in) the 88th session because we get to shape the future of Texas potentially for the next 100 years,” Patrick said.
