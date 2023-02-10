AUSTIN — The Texas Freedom Caucus unveiled its top 10 priorities for the 88th Legislative Session Wednesday. Chief among them is reducing property taxes.
State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, chairman of the caucus, was joined by several other Republican representatives as they highlighted priorities they said reflect what is important to their constituents.
Those priorities include maximum property tax relief, securing the Texas-Mexico border, expanding educational freedom, other education issues, defending life, securing the grid, protecting Second Amendment rights, increasing election integrity, restoring separation of powers and improving health care affordability.
State Rep. Carrie Isaac, of Comal County, said she favored using the state’s surplus to lower property taxes.
Texas has an approximately $32.7 billion surplus this session due in large part as a direct result of economic growth since the end of COVID-19 pandemic, spikes in energy prices and the highest rate of general price inflation.
Many Texas lawmakers and leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, have said they favor using a large portion to buy down property taxes.
Because Texas does not have an income tax, much of the revenue that funds cities, counties and schools comes from property taxes.
“Texans are suffering from high, skyrocketing property taxes and inflation,” Isaac said. “We have been over taxed. We must return the money to the taxpayers by buying down and eventually ultimately eliminating the school maintenance and operations portion of our property tax bill, (which accounts for) about half of our property taxes.”
Isaac filed House Bill 1325 to allocate nearly all of the state general revenue received in the last biennium to buy down property taxes.
While Isaac acknowledged that it is a lofty goal and many special interests are trying to take a piece of the surplus, she said she is aiming high with understanding that compromise is how state legislation functions.
“We have, you know, people that are being taxed out of their homes literally, and it's unacceptable,” she said. “I'll work to get any relief passed, but I'm very hopeful that it will be the largest property tax relief package in the history of Texas.”
Other priorities focus on child education and the criminalization of gender-affirming care for Texas youth.
State Rep. Matt Shaheen, of Plano, said his office is often inundated with concerned constituents on the content of school curriculum and available literature.
Shaheen has filed several bills on this topic including one that prohibits public schools from purchasing library materials from certain vendors and another that allows parental access to school library internet portals in order to restrict their child’s access to certain items.
Shaheen said he and members of the Freedom Caucus will continue to file legislation that addresses these concerns.
“There are just some discussions that mom and dad should have with that child and nobody else, and the state of Texas needs to respect that,” Shaheen said.
State Rep. Steve Toth, of The Woodlands, said the caucus will also continue to file bills that criminalize gender-affirming care.
Toth has authored at least four bills on this subject including one that prohibits gender transitions and gender reassignment procedures and treatments on certain children, creating a criminal offense.
“We're going to protect (children) and make sure that … they are not taken advantage of by a medical professional,” Toth said.
In 2021, Texas passed legislation that prohibited biological boys from participating in girl sports from seventh grade through high school.
Valoree Swanson, of Spring, vowed to extend that to include all grade levels from kindergarten through college with her bill, HB 23.
“We are back to fighting to protect our college girl athletes,” she said.
The Texas Freedom Caucus is comprised of Republican members of the state House of Representatives. The caucus is committed to “amplifying the voice of liberty-minded, grassroots Texans,” per its website.
