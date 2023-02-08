Lawmakers want Texas to issue provisional driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants

AUSTIN — Some Texas lawmakers want to allow the state to issue conditional driver’s licenses or permits to undocumented immigrants.
They and others want the Lone Star State to join 18 other states and the District of Columbia in offering driver’s licenses for some immigrants if an applicant provides certain documentation, such as a foreign birth certificate, foreign passport, or consular card and evidence of current residency in the state.
State Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., a Fort Worth Democrat, filed House Bill 1869 last week to create the right to a provisional driver’s permit for undocumented immigrants.
“There are 2.5 million undocumented drivers daily in our state who have no way to identify themselves. It’s a public safety issue for these drivers, for police, and for other drivers on our roads,” Romero said.
Romero, who is an immigrant himself, said driving is a necessity in Texas. Without an ability to obtain a license, immigrants are putting themselves at risk every time they go to the grocery store, drop their kids off at school or drive to work.
“We will not stop working until the undocumented community and those that cannot show proof of citizenship (have) the right to drive again,” he added.
State Sen. Cesar Banco, an El Paso Democrat and sponsor of a similar bill in the senate, said access to a driver’s license or an identification card is necessary to obtain a job or receive medical care as some Texans in rural parts of the state have to drive to meet doctors since public transportation does not typically provide a route.
“Allowing immigrants to obtain a driver’s license will do a variety of things. It’s going to decrease traffic fatalities. It’s going to decrease the uninsured rate in our state. It’s going to require driving tests so that we’re maintaining safety on the road,” he said.
According to a AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study, drivers without a valid license are responsible for 20% of all automobile accidents.
On average, car accidents with unlicensed drivers cause about 8,400 deaths in the U.S. per year.
“This is a basic necessity for our community,” Blanco added.
Betty Camargo, state programs director for the Border Network for Human Rights, said it is time Texas joins the other states, arguing that the program will make roads safer because it will still require individuals to pass a driving test, forcing them to better learn the laws of the road.
“All Texans deserve an opportunity to safely go to and from church, school or work, no matter their circumstances,” Camargo said.
Ira Mehlman, with the Federation for American Immigration Reform, told CNHI News that he believes that when it comes to dealing with illegal immigration, the objective should be to deter people from breaking laws.
“Proposals such as providing illegal aliens with driver’s licenses and other benefits, such as in-state tuition subsidies at public universities, does precisely the opposite,” he said. “Rewarding or accommodating illegal immigration – as Texans know better than anyone else right now – only encourages more of it.”
James Wesolek, communications director of the Republican Party of Texas, said per its platform, it is not in favor of any such legislation, instead favoring to eliminate any “illegal immigration magnets.”
“Texas shall require proof of legal residency for obtaining a Texas driver license,” it reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.