Key GOP push to ban minority party chairs fails

AUSTIN — A push by the Texas GOP to ban minority parties from being granted chairmanships proved futile with a defeat in the Texas House.
The Republican-led Texas House adopted a rules package that will guide it through the 88th Legislative Session on Wednesday. After several attempts by Republican lawmakers to change the rules, Democrats will ultimately be allowed to chair committees.
The measure, with the catchphrase “Ban Democrat Chairs," looked to stop the House Speaker from appointing chairmanships to members in the minority party.
For example, with a Republican chamber majority, all committees would be chaired by a Republican, or vice versa.
Proponents of the change say that if a party holds a majority, they should be allowed to pass any laws they see fit without potential roadblocks that a chair from a different party could present.
Chairs are powerful positions with the ability to stop a bill from being heard by their committee. A bill must first pass its corresponding committee before going to the chamber floor for a vote and eventually become law.
Texas GOP officials have said that since voters have put their trust in Republicans to lead the state, “giving that power to Democrats is a violation of their sacred trust.”
The amendment also received significant support from attendees at the Texas Republican Party Convention in June. It was ranked second of eight top priorities party members wanted lawmakers to address.
The rule change was a win for Speaker Dade Phelan, a Beaumont Republican, who said he did not favor the movement. Last session, he appointed 13 Democrats to chair positions out of roughly 40 committees. He also previously said he would not support the measure, instead favoring the practice of appointing chairmanships to individuals best suited to lead a committee regardless of party affiliation.
Matt Rinaldi, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, chastised the House Republicans who did not support the measure, saying in a Tweet, "
“If you are Republican and you were not speaking loudly against (allowing Democratic chairs) then why are you even in office?” he said.
