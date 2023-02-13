AUSTIN — Two weeks ago, a winter storm hit north, central and west Texas, bringing ice, sleet and memories of Winter Storm Uri from two years prior. Roads were closed and as many as 400,000 Central Texas businesses and households went without power.
State energy leaders reiterated the grid was fine, mostly due to a series of reforms put in place after Uri, and any power outages were localized, predominantly caused by ice accumulation on trees breaking branches, which pulled power lines down with them.
But the grid still remains vulnerable, particularly as population continues to rise, some experts say.
“(The power grid has) hit the wall here in Texas because of just incredible inertia coupled with the growth of the population and the economy,” said Ed Hirs, an energy economic professor at the University of Houston.
How we got here
In 1999, Texas established a deregulated electric market, believing that economic competition would keep prices stable.
But as many experts pointed out at the time, the market has no mechanism to assure capacity was available.
“The market was designed in such a way that suppliers only receive revenue when power is sold; there is no incentive to maintain reserve capacity,” said Ray Perryman, a Texas-based economic analyst.
As Hirs described it, why would an energy generation company maintain 10 plants throughout the year when only eight are operating regularly and the other two — with expensive capital requirements — are used only in times of extreme weather.
“If you can’t let people earn a return on capital, have enough money to pay back loans and shareholders, there will be enough attrition that you will be facing a period of time where 80% of the power plants can’t provide 100% of the demand,” Hirs said. “That’s where we are, and it’s just going to get worse.”
Beth Garza, a Texas-based energy expert, said she does not see it so bleak. Garza said the issues with Uri were a unique combination of disaster events and that the possibility of it happening again, even without the fixes made by the PUCT, are so low she does not believe it is something to worryabout.
And while growing population is a reality power grid operators must face, she said a hurried response just to appease short-term anxiety is not the solution.
“We’re still dealing with the aftermath of the trauma,” Garza said. “It’s heightened awareness and the only way to get past that, I’d say, is time and demonstrated performance.”
Grid updates
When Uri hit, ice froze turbines and caused pipes that carried critical natural gas supplies to break, pushing the grid to a near complete collapse with little backup resources to call upon.
Hirs said what happened with Uri was inevitable. State leaders largely ignored recommendations made after the 2011 freeze and continued to put their faith in a market that disincentives capacity.
“We knew it was going to blow up,” Hirs said.
Now, lawmakers and state energy leaders are working to ensure it does not happen again.
In the two years since Uri, the PUCT and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas have put in place a series of reforms including requiring power plants to winterize their equipment against extreme cold.
They also developed a new map of critical infrastructure in Texas to ensure situational awareness and coordinated response in emergencies, and adjusted the method under which market prices respond to demand so generators have an incentive earlier to increase power supply on the grid when tight conditions are forecast, rather than let supply get scarce.
State leaders have said that these reforms have already saved the state from falling into rolling blackouts multiple times last year as an extremely hot summer and a cold snap at Christmas put the grid to the test.
“These operational reforms have made the ERCOT grid more reliable than ever,” said Ellie Breed, PUCT chief press officer. “This was evident throughout 2022 as the ERCOT grid delivered power to Texans through two Arctic blasts and record-setting summer heat and demand for power, without any disruption in service or entering emergency conditions.”
Impact of population growth
In addition to fixing the grid to meet current demand, Texas is also facing a rapid population increase, placing greater pressure on state leaders to set up a system that can accommodate growth. The Texas population is growing by one Corpus Christi, or approximately 320,000 people per year, data shows.
Perryman said as the state is projecting long-term expansion at a pace exceeding most parts of the country, meeting future demand will require additional generation and transmission capacity.
“More people means we will need more power,” Perryman said. “The economy is also growing, including in some relatively high power usage industries such as cryptomining and certain manufacturing. We are projecting long-term expansion at a pace exceeding most parts of the country, and meeting future demand will require additional generation and transmission capacity.”
Perryman added that while progress has been made, issues remain.
“The steady population and economic growth Texas is experiencing is readily apparent and somewhat predictable, and the need for additional capacity in the future is beyond question,” he said.
What’s next
Lawmakers are now in session and have already begun discussion on what move to make next as it pertains to a potential market redesign, ensuring power reliability and expanding capacity.
In January, the PUCT recommended a performance credit mechanism model, or PCM.
PCM establishes an additional revenue stream for power operators by allowing them to earn “performance credits” for power available during peak hours.
PUCT Chairman Peter Lake said PCM will offer an incentive for companies to have dispatchable generation ready so they are able to compete for credits during periods of extreme cold or hot. It would also be an incentive for generation and innovation as companies compete to provide the greatest amount of energy for the lowest cost, he said.
However, it has already received push back from lawmakers.
Last week, state senators said they were unsure PCM would provide the guarantee of energy reliability they are searching for, primarily because it requires companies to buy into the program that places greater financial risk on them.
Carrie Bivens, an ERCOT independent market monitor, agreed, telling lawmakers last week that she believes the state will spend three years and potentially billions of dollars on a product that will bring zero results.
“It’s a novel concept with many challenges, and design that will likely result in unintended consequences,” Bivens said. “Our valuation of the concept is that it decreases the efficiency of the energy market. and in our opinion, if it’s designed appropriately, the most likely result is that performance credits will clear at zero and not add any benefits since we’re already meeting the reliability standard.”
While Lake has made clear the market redesign remains on hold awaiting legislative direction, state Sen. Kelly Hancock, a North Richland Hills Republican, said he is confident lawmakers will offer direction by the end of session in late May.
“The governor has appointed very capable people to the PUC and the senate has confirmed those individuals based on their expertise,” Hancock said. “They are experts in the field and are all looking at what is best to meet the long term needs of the Texas grid.”
