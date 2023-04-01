The Hunt County Commissioners Court heard some sobering statistics Tuesday as it met with representatives from Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Hunt County and the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC).
Everyone wore commemorative blue “No Excuse For Child Abuse” T-shirts while preparing to officially proclaim April is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month in the county.
During the meeting, it was revealed that in 2022, Child Protective Services assisted 211 children in Hunt County who, through no fault of their own, were placed into the care of the state due to allegations of child abuse and/or neglect. On average, CPS worked with 53 families each month in the county.
In 2022, CASA volunteers in Hunt County advocated for 177 children, 100% of those placed into the foster care system in the county.
The Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) program is the front door for the child abuse investigation process to provide a collaborative response to children impacted by abuse. Every child through the CAC has a chance for their voice to be heard and the healing process to begin. In Last year, CAC staff and volunteers in Hunt County served 737 children.
Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall said the county owes the agencies a debt of gratitude.
“I don’t know how the people of Hunt County can thank these volunteers enough for what they do,” he said. “It is a shame we have to raise money to protect our kids, but we do. and it is shame we have have to have courts and attorneys to protect our kids, but we do. I just thank everybody involved with it.”
CASA for Hunt County and the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center intend to meet with officials from CPS, along with local attorneys and law enforcement officials to host a “Go Blue Day in Texas” event on April 14.
Those who may want more information can contact the Children’s Advocacy Center 903-454-9999 or visit the agency’s web site at www.ccnetx.org
The CASA office can be reached at 903-450-4410 or by visiting the agency’s web site at www.casaforhuntcounty.org.
