Experts weigh in on impending end to Title 42

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...All of north central, northeast and south central Texas. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will fall into the single digits across North Texas Thursday morning and Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Wind chills below zero are expected Thursday evening through Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Watch means the there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and strong winds to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. &&