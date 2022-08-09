Experts urge state lawmakers to invest in school nurses, counselors to help address mental health challenges

AUSTIN - School mental health experts urged Texas lawmakers to invest more in counselors and nurses as a means of addressing rising mental health challenges among Texas youth.
On Monday, experts provided testimony during a Homeland Security & Public Safety and Youth Health & Safety joint committee meeting praising the previous work lawmakers have done to support student mental health, but making clear more still needed to be done.
Spurred on by the pandemic, Texas students and families are reporting spikes in depression, anxiety, feelings of hopelessness and suicide ideations, said Alvia Baldwin, director of guidance and counseling at Alief ISD, located outside of Houston.
With long waits to see specialists and even longer drives for those living in communities without one, Baldwin and other panelists said investing in school mental health resources is the best way to ensure young people receive the care they need in a timely manner.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, 60% of youth who receive mental health care begin receiving services through their school.
“We are the first line of defense,” Baldwin said.
In addition, nurses and counselors are finding that more of their time is being invested in students.
Becca Harkleroad, advocacy chair for the Texas School Nurses Organization, said prior to the pandemic, school nurses estimated they spent approximately one-third of their time addressing mental health. Texas school nurses now say they are spending about half their time addressing mental health and more so at the secondary level, she said.
Access to school nurses in rural parts of the state has also become increasingly difficult. Harkleroad said that more than 10% of the state’s 254 counties do not have a nurse employed anywhere at any public or charter school within the entire county.
“As a school nurse, it is well within our area of expertise to identify students who are at risk of mental and behavioral health needs,” Harkleroad said. “We can provide short-term interventions while we connect them to the school and community-based resources they need for further care.”
Lisa Descant, the CEO for for Communities in Schools of Houston, said CIS is the largest provider of school-based behavioral health services for students in Texas, reaching hundreds of thousands of students through its affiliate partnerships.
Because CIS staff are integrated into the community, students have a trusted person to go to when they experience a traumatic event, Descant said.
Providing more financial resources to expand CIS is one way lawmakers can ensure that specialized mental health experts are able to meet students where they are, she said.
“This integration of mental health and comprehensive services onto the school campus is a critical path forward to promoting student wellbeing as schools are most likely the place where mental health concerns will be detected outside of the home,” Descant said.
However, intervention programs do not work without adequate staff and Texas is facing a critical staffing shortage to address adolescent mental health.
Andy Keller, president and CEO of the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, pushed lawmakers to consider ways to bridge staffing shortages among school counselors and mental health professionals.
In Uvalde, where an 18-year-old student entered Robb Elementary School and killed 21 people including 19 students, the local mental health hospital was down 40% in its workforce, Keller said.
Similar to what was initiated in the pandemic, Keller said lawmakers can speak with regulatory agencies to suspend out-of-state licensing requirements, for example.
Keller said these are not permanent solutions but instead help fill gaps while the state trains a new generation of school counselors and mental health professionals.
He added that the state also could invest more in pediatric crisis response teams, which would work as urgent care clinics by immediately responding to adolescents in crisis rather than have them or their families wait for help. Keller estimates the state needs at least 40 of these teams.
Over the long term, Keller said wages need to be raised as higher paying jobs are driving counselors and nurses out of schools and smaller communities.
“We are in the middle of a workforce emergency,” Keller said. “We need to do some urgent things. We need to have some emergency responses to deal with this because it is a health crisis, and unfortunately, it's a health crisis that we've treated for too long as a second-class health crisis.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.