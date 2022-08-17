Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 72F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 72F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.