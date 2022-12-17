AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is moving forward with its foster care redesign known as the community-based care model, or CBC.
Trisha Thomas, the Director of the Office of Community Based Care, provided members of the DFPS council an update on the program on Friday.
CBC is an alternative way to provide foster care services by taking control from state hands and installing community partnerships that can draw on local strengths and resources to meet the unique and individual needs of children and families in their communities.
A single contractor in each of the 16 designated geographic areas creates a network of services, foster homes and other living arrangements and, when ready, provides case management for each child as well, essentially taking the current role of CPS.
At present, Texas is on track to have the entire state functioning under a CBC system by 2029, Thomas said.
“The goal really is that kids need to be served in the community that they're at,” Thomas said.
CBC is broken down into three phases over multiple years.
Recently, DFPS moved one provider, located in south central Texas, into the second stage, totaling four providers at that level. These four cover about one-fourth of the state, Thomas said.
DFPS is also working with one CBC provider to reach stage 3 and is in contract negotiation with three other providers to get started with stage 1, she added.
Thomas said the CBC rollout allows for more flexibility within the community.
“When the community partners are right there, when you're always there, it is extremely important,” Thomas said.
